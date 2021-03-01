Ranking: The players with the most perfect scores at the Slam Dunk Contest

Although the NBA All-Star Game is often an exciting contest featuring the best basketball players in the world, the most anticipated and discussed portion of All-Star weekend itself is usually the Slam Dunk Contest, where the league’s high-flyers take center stage and put on a show for us.

Granted, there have been duds in the past – who could forget 2005, when Chris “Birdman” Andersen dominated headlines with one of the worst performances the contest has ever seen – but it usually delivers. And when they do deliver, fans are presented with some of the craziest dunks ever, which are met with perfect scores from judges.

Ironically enough, Aaron Gordon has the most perfect-score dunks in Slam Dunk Contest history with eight, one more than second-place finisher Zach LaVine, his rival at the event multiple years, and two more than third-place finisher, His Airness, Michael Jordan.

And yet Gordon has never won the Slam Dunk Contest for himself, which is crazy.

Meanwhile, Nate Robinson, the winningest player at the dunk contest with four titles, only had one perfect score dunk, which tells you something about the quality of the contests he won.

But we digress. Here are the players with the most perfect scores at the event.

1. Aaron Gordon: 8 Slam Dunk Contest runner-up in 2016 and 2020

2. Zach LaVine: 7 Slam Dunk Contest champion in 2015 and 2016

3. Michael Jordan: 6 Slam Dunk Contest champion in 1987 and 1988

4. Jason Richardson: 5 Slam Dunk Contest champion in 2002 and 2003

4. Dominique Wilkins: 5 Slam Dunk Contest champion in 1985 and 1990

6. Dwight Howard: 4 Slam Dunk Contest champion in 2008

6. Derrick Jones Jr: 4 Slam Dunk Contest champion in 2020

8. Vince Carter: 3 Slam Dunk Contest champion in 2000

8. Josh Smith: 3 Slam Dunk Contest champion in 2005

8. Terence Stansbury: 3 Third-place position in 1985, 1986 and 1987