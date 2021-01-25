Russell Westbrook has cut on his drives to the rim more than anyone else in the NBA

To say Russell Westbrook has had a rough season so far would be an understatement.

After coronavirus, a tough bubble run and injuries, it’s starting to look like Westbrook’s physical decline has really begun to take shape.

Many NBA analysts and fans alike have agreed in the past that Westbrook’s game wouldn’t age well due to how predicated upon athleticism it was, and unfortunately for the 2017 league MVP, his recent play certainly points in that direction.

So far this season, the UCLA product cut back on his drives to the basket unlike any other player in the NBA. In 2019-20, Westbrook drove the ball to the hoop 20.82 times per 36 minutes. As of January 24, that mark was down to 13.98 – a 6.84 drop-off which is the largest of any player in the league.

And because Westbrook has never been much of a shooter, that drop-off in attacks to the rim has really hurt his efficiency. Westbrook’s paltry 44.1 true shooting percentage this season is by far the worst mark of his career, and the lowest clip he’s put up since 2008-09, his rookie season.

Other players have also cut back on their drives to the basket this campaign as well, but not all of them have done so because of a decline in athleticism. Some have done so due to having a different offensive role.

Check out the ranking of biggest drop-offs in drives to the basket this season below.

1. Russell Westbrook (Washington) 6.84 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 20.82 to 13.98)

2. Derrick Rose (Detroit) 5.64 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 24.34 to 18.69)

3. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn) 5.34 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 15.54 to 10.19)

4. PJ Dozier (Denver) 5.28 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 10.75 to 5.47)

5. Blake Griffin (Detroit) 5.24 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 7.9 to 2.66)

6. Terance Mann (LA Clippers) 4.93 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 10.74 to 5.81)

7. Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee) 4.89 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 15.49 to 10.60)

8. Andrew Wiggins (Golden State) 4.47 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 14.7 to 10.23)

9. TJ McConnell (Indiana) 4.12 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 17.76 to 13.63)

10. Damion Lee (Golden State) 3.92 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 6.78 to 2.86)

11. Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers) 3.8 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 12.74 to 8.95)

12. Jeff Teague (Boston) 3.74 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 17.04 to 13.30)

13. Bruce Brown (Brooklyn) 3.72 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 10.76 to 7.05)

14. Luke Kennard (LA Clippers) 3.66 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 8.59 to 4.93)

15. Brandon Goodwin (Atlanta) 3.62 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 12.47 to 8.85)

16. Joe Harris (Brooklyn) 3.54 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 7.61 to 4.07)

17. Otto Porter (Chicago) 3.43 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 6.96 to 3.53)

18. Dante Exum (Houston) 3.35 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 9.56 to 6.21)

19. Lou Williams (LA Clippers) 3.32 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 13.94 to 10.63)

20. Josh Richardson (Dallas) 3.13 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 9.36 to 6.23)

21. Devonte Graham (Charlotte) 3.09 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 10.9 to 7.81)

22. Dwayne Bacon (Orlando) 3.02 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 10.11 to 7.09)

23. Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana) 2.98 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 16.57 to 13.59)

24. Kyle Kuzma (LA Lakers) 2.94 fewer drives per 36 minutes this season (from 6.13 to 3.20)