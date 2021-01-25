Russell Westbrook has cut on his drives to the rim more than anyone else in the NBA

USA Today Sports

Statistics

To say Russell Westbrook has had a rough season so far would be an understatement.

After coronavirus, a tough bubble run and injuries, it’s starting to look like Westbrook’s physical decline has really begun to take shape.

Many NBA analysts and fans alike have agreed in the past that Westbrook’s game wouldn’t age well due to how predicated upon athleticism it was, and unfortunately for the 2017 league MVP, his recent play certainly points in that direction.

So far this season, the UCLA product cut back on his drives to the basket unlike any other player in the NBA. In 2019-20, Westbrook drove the ball to the hoop 20.82 times per 36 minutes. As of January 24, that mark was down to 13.98 – a 6.84 drop-off which is the largest of any player in the league.

And because Westbrook has never been much of a shooter, that drop-off in attacks to the rim has really hurt his efficiency. Westbrook’s paltry 44.1 true shooting percentage this season is by far the worst mark of his career, and the lowest clip he’s put up since 2008-09, his rookie season.

Other players have also cut back on their drives to the basket this campaign as well, but not all of them have done so because of a decline in athleticism. Some have done so due to having a different offensive role.

Check out the ranking of biggest drop-offs in drives to the basket this season below.

