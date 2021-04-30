Stephen Curry is the oldest player ever to average 35-plus points in a month

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is in the midst of an absurd stretch, scoring more than anyone else ever has at his age.

Curry, 33, averaged 37.27 points during the 15 games that he played in April 2021. According to our research, he is one of only four players 30 years or older to ever average at least 35 points per game over the course of a month. No other player has accomplished this achievement at 31 years of age or older.

As the Warriors continue to fight for a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament for the playoffs, Curry’s continued dominance will make them an. incredibly interesting team to watch.

Below, you can check a list with the oldest players ever to average 35-plus points in a month.

1. Stephen Curry: 33 years and 18 days Averaged 37.3 ppg in April 2021 © (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

2. Rick Barry: 30 years and 248 days Averaged 35.2 ppg in December 1974 © (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

3. James Harden: 30 years and 97 days Averaged 37.3 ppg in December 2019 © (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

4. James Harden: 30 years and 67 days Averaged 39.5 ppg in November 2019 © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

5. James Harden: 29 years and 187 days Averaged 35.6 ppg in March 2019 © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

6. James Harden: 29 years and 159 days Averaged 37.6 ppg in February 2019 © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

7. Wilt Chamberlain: 29 years and 133 days Averaged 38.2 ppg in January 1966 © © Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

8. James Harden: 29 years and 128 days Averaged 43.6 ppg in January 2019 © Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

9. James Harden: 29 years and 97 days Averaged 36.4 ppg in December 2018 © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

10. Michael Jordan: 29 years and 13 days Averaged 35.2 ppg in March 1992 © (AP Photo/John Swart)

11. Paul George: 28 years and 275 days Averaged 35.0 ppg in February 2019 © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

12. Kobe Bryant: 28 years and 190 days Averaged 40.4 ppg in March 2007 © (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

13. Elgin Baylor: 28 years and 138 days Averaged 35.5 ppg in February 1963 © (AP Photo/files)

14. Wilt Chamberlain: 28 years and 102 days Averaged 38.4 ppg in December 1964 © Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

15. Elgin Baylor: 28 years and 76 days Averaged 39.4 ppg in December 1962 © Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

16. Wilt Chamberlain: 28 years and 72 days Averaged 41.6 ppg in November 1964 © (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)

17. Michael Jordan: 28 years and 43 days Averaged 35.0 ppg in April 1991 © (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

18. Oscar Robertson: 28 years and 38 days Averaged 35.2 ppg in January 1967 © Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

19. Dominique Wilkins: 28 years and 20 days Averaged 38.2 ppg in February 1988 © © USA TODAY Sports