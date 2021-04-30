Stephen Curry is the oldest player ever to average 35-plus points in a month

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is in the midst of an absurd stretch, scoring more than anyone else ever has at his age.
Curry, 33, averaged 37.27 points during the 15 games that he played in April 2021. According to our research, he is one of only four players 30 years or older to ever average at least 35 points per game over the course of a month. No other player has accomplished this achievement at 31 years of age or older.
As the Warriors continue to fight for a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament for the playoffs, Curry’s continued dominance will make them an. incredibly interesting team to watch.
Below, you can check a list with the oldest players ever to average 35-plus points in a month.