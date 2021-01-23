Take a look at Kobe Bryant's 15 highest-scoring games

Kobe Bryant was terrific at many things on the basketball court, but obviously scoring was his main thing. Kobe retired as the No. 3 all-time scorer in NBA history and No. 2 (right ahead of Michael Jordan) for most 60-point games.

Below you can check the numbers on his 15 best scoring games. Many of his 50-point efforts don’t even crack the list. He was that good at getting buckets.

1. 81 points vs. Toronto (January 22, 2006) 28/46 FG, 7/13 3P, 18/20 FT. Score: LA Lakers 122, Toronto 104

2. 65 points vs. Portland (March 16, 2007) 23/39 FG, 8/12 3P, 11/12 FT. Score: LA Lakers 116, Portland 111

3. 62 points vs. Dallas (December 20, 2005) 18/31 FG, 4/10 3P, 22/25 FT. Score: LA Lakers 112, Dallas 90

4. 61 points vs. New York (February 2, 2009) 19/31 FG, 3/6 3P, 20/20 FT. Score: LA Lakers 126, New York 117

5. 60 points vs. Memphis (March 22, 2007) 20/37 FG, 3/7 3P, 17/18 FT. Score: LA Lakers 121, Memphis 119

5. 60 points vs. Utah (April 13, 2016) 22/50 FG, 6/21 3P, 10/12 FT. Score: LA Lakers 101, Utah 96

7. 58 points vs. Charlotte (December 29, 2006) 22/45 FG, 4/11 3P, 10/12 FT. Score: LA Lakers 124, Charlotte 133

8. 56 points vs. Memphis (January 14, 2002) 21/34 FG, 3/6 3P, 11/12 FT. Score: LA Lakers 120, Memphis 81

9. 55 points vs. Washington (March 28, 2003) 15/29 FG, 9/13 3P, 16/18 FT. Score: LA Lakers 108, Washington 94

10. 53 points vs. Memphis (March 28, 2008) 19/37 FG, 9/17 3P, 6/7 FT. Score: LA Lakers 111, Memphis 114

10. 53 points vs. Houston (December 15, 2006) 17/38 FG, 5/8 3P, 14/16 FT. Score: LA Lakers 112, Houston 101

10. 53 points vs. Houston (March 30, 2007) 19/44 FG, 3/9 3P, 12/14 FT. Score: LA Lakers 104, Houston 107

13. 52 points vs. Utah (November 30, 2006) 19/26 FG, 2/3 3P, 12/15 FT. Score: LA Lakers 132, Utah 102

13. 52 points vs. Dallas (March 2, 2008) 15/27 FG, 2/3 3P, 20/27 FT. Score: LA Lakers 108, Dallas 104