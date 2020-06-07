Teams who didn't win the NBA title despite outscoring all playoff opponents

Many great NBA teams went out without a title and some of them could make an argument that they were better than others who actually won it.

Here we’re listing the ones who made it at least to the NBA’s Final Four and went down without a championship having outscored each of their playoff opponents. Too bad (for them) it’s about wins and not points.

2012-13 Spurs: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Heat Outscored Miami by five points

2004-05 Pistons: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Spurs Outscored San Antonio by 13 points

2001-02 Kings: Lost 3-4 in the Western Conference Finals vs. the Lakers Outscored Los Angeles by two points

1999-00 Trail Blazers: Lost 3-4 in the Western Conference Finals vs. the Lakers Outscored Los Angeles by 13 points

1995-96 Jazz: Lost 3-4 in the Western Conference Finals vs. the SuperSonics Outscored Seattle by 18 points

1989-90 Suns: Lost 2-4 in the Western Conference Finals vs. the Trail Blazers Outscored Portland by 34 points

1987-88 Pistons: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Lakers Outscored Los Angeles by 18 points

1986-87 Pistons: Lost 3-4 in the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Celtics Outscored Boston by 26 points

1983-84 Lakers: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Celtics Outscored Boston by 16 points

1968-69 Lakers: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Celtics Outscored Boston by three points

1962-63 Lakers: Lost 2-4 in the Finals vs. the Celtics Outscored Boston by 11 points