Teams who didn't win the NBA title despite outscoring all playoff opponents

Many great NBA teams went out without a title and some of them could make an argument that they were better than others who actually won it.
Here we’re listing the ones who made it at least to the NBA’s Final Four and went down without a championship having outscored each of their playoff opponents. Too bad (for them) it’s about wins and not points.
2012-13 Spurs: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Heat
Outscored Miami by five points
2004-05 Pistons: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Spurs
Outscored San Antonio by 13 points
2001-02 Kings: Lost 3-4 in the Western Conference Finals vs. the Lakers
Outscored Los Angeles by two points
1999-00 Trail Blazers: Lost 3-4 in the Western Conference Finals vs. the Lakers
Outscored Los Angeles by 13 points
1995-96 Jazz: Lost 3-4 in the Western Conference Finals vs. the SuperSonics
Outscored Seattle by 18 points
1989-90 Suns: Lost 2-4 in the Western Conference Finals vs. the Trail Blazers
Outscored Portland by 34 points
1987-88 Pistons: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Lakers
Outscored Los Angeles by 18 points
1986-87 Pistons: Lost 3-4 in the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Celtics
Outscored Boston by 26 points
1983-84 Lakers: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Celtics
Outscored Boston by 16 points
1968-69 Lakers: Lost 3-4 in the Finals vs. the Celtics
Outscored Boston by three points
1962-63 Lakers: Lost 2-4 in the Finals vs. the Celtics
Outscored Boston by 11 points
1957-58 Celtics: Lost 2-4 in the Finals vs. the Hawks