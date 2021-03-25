The best player traded at each deadline this century

The NBA trade deadline is one of the most exciting times of the year for basketball fans, giving supporters of every team feelings of hope and intrigue that their squads might be able to add immediate improvements that’ll help out during the stretch run of the campaign.

Oftentimes, however, the hype is greater than the reality, as a lot of trade deadlines end up with nary an exciting move being made.

Other trade deadlines, though, see legitimate blockbuster moves are made and huge names switch teams mid-season.

Below, check out the best player moved at each trade deadline week this century.

2021: Nikola Vucevic acquired by Chicago from Orlando Orlando traded Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter and two first-round picks

2020: Andre Drummond acquired by Cleveland from Detroit Detroit traded him to Cleveland for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round draft pick

Averaged 17.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 33 games with the Cavaliers

2019: Marc Gasol acquired by Toronto from Memphis Memphis traded him to Toronto for CJ Miles, Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and a 2024 second-round draft pick

Averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 70 games with the Raptors

2018: Dwyane Wade acquired by Miami from Chicago Chicago traded him to Miami for a 2024 second-round draft pick

Averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 948 games with the Heat after the trade

2017: DeMarcus Cousins acquired by New Orleans from Sacramento Sacramento traded him with Omri Casspi to New Orleans for Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, Buddy Hield, a 2017 first-round and a 2017 second-round draft pick

Averaged 25.0 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 65 games with the Pelicans

2016: Lance Stephenson acquired by Memphis from LA Clippers LA Clippers traded him with a 2019 first-round draft pick to Memphis for Jeff Green

Averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26 games with the Grizzlies

2015: Isaiah Thomas acquired by Boston from Phoenix Phoenix traded him to Boston in a three-team deal with Detroit for Marcus Thornton and a 2016 first-round draft pick

Averaged 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 179 games with the Celtics

2014: Evan Turner acquired by Indiana from Philadelphia Philadelphia traded him with Lavoy Allen to Indiana for Danny Granger and a 2015 second-round draft pick

Averaged 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27 games with the Pacers

2013: Tobias Harris acquired by Orlando from Milwaukee Milwaukee traded him with Doron Lamb, Beno Udrih and cash to Orlando for Gustavo Ayon, JJ Redick and Ish Smith

Averaged 15.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 205 games with the Magic

2012: Monta Ellis acquired by Milwaukee from Golden State Golden State traded him with Kwame Brown and Ekpe Udoh to Milwaukee for Andrew Bogut and Stephen Jackson

Averaged 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 103 games with the Bucks

2011: Carmelo Anthony acquired by New York from Denver Denver traded him with Renaldo Balkman, Chauncey Billups, Anthony Carter, Shelden Williams and a 2016 first-round draft pick to New York in a three-team trade with Minnesota for Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, cash, two first-round and two second-round draft picks

Averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 412 games with the Knicks

2010: Antawn Jamison acquired by Cleveland from Washington Washington traded him to Cleveland in a three-team trade with LA Clippers for Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Emir Preldzic and a 2010 first-round draft pick

Averaged 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 146 games with the Cavaliers

2009: Kyle Lowry acquired by Houston from Memphis Memphis traded him to Houston in a three-team trade with Orlando; Houston traded Rafer Alston to Orlando for Brian Cook and Orlando traded Adonal Foyle, Mike Wilks and a 2009 first-round draft pick to Memphis

Averaged 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 218 games with the Rockets

2008: Jason Kidd acquired by Dallas from New Jersey New Jersey traded him with Malik Allen and Antoine Wright to Dallas for Maurice Ager, DeSagana Diop, Devin Harris, Trenton Hassell, Keith Van Horn and two first-round draft picks

Averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 318 games with the Mavericks after the trade

2007: Juan Dixon acquired by Toronto from Portland Portland traded him to Toronto for Fred Jones and cash

Averaged 7.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 62 games with the Raptors

2006: Steve Francis acquired by New York from Orlando Orlando traded him to New York for Trevor Ariza and Anfernee Hardaway

Averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 68 games with the Knicks

2005: Baron Davis acquired by Golden State from New Orleans New Orleans traded him to Golden State for Speedy Claxton and Dale Davis

Averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists in 227 games with the Warriors

2004: Rasheed Wallace acquired by Detroit from Atlanta Atlanta traded him to Detroit in a three-team trade with Boston; Boston traded Chris Mills to Atlanta; Boston traded Mike James to Detroit; Detroit traded Zeljko Rebraca, Bob Sura and a 2004 first-round draft pick to Atlanta; Detroit traded Chucky Atkins, Lindsey Hunter and a 2004 first-round draft pick to Boston

Averaged 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 399 games with the Pistons

2003: Ray Allen acquired by Seattle from Milwaukee Milwaukee traded him with Ronald Murray, Kevin Ollie and a 2003 first-round draft pick to Seattle SuperSonics for Desmond Mason and Gary Payton

Averaged 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 296 games with the SuperSonics

2002: Joe Johnson acquired by Phoenix from Boston Boston traded him with Randy Brown, Milt Palacio and a first-round pick to Phoenix for Tony Delk and Rodney Rogers

Averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists 275 games with the Suns