The best sneakers of the NBA Finals

On top of the actual basketball in the NBA Finals, which is the highest level of play in the world, part of the allure of the league’s annual championship series is the on-court fashion in the way of basketball sneakers.

And this year was no different.

Led by Anthony Davis’ all-gold Kobe Vs that he wore in Game 5, LeBron James‘ Nike LeBron 18s, Jimmy Butler’s Jordan Jumpman Diamond Lows and Kyle Kuzma’s RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64s, we saw some sick sneakers over the past few weeks.

Below, we present the best sneakers of the 2020 NBA Finals.

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 18

Bam Adebayo: Nike Kobe V 'Bruce Lee'

Jimmy Butler: Jordan Jumpman Diamond Low

Anthony Davis: Nike Kobe V custom 'Gold'

Kyle Kuzma: RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64

Tyler Herro: Nike PG 1

Rajon Rondo: Reebok Question Kobe Bryant PE

Jae Crowder: Nike Kobe AD Exodus

Alex Caruso: Nike Kobe 5 Protro Lakers

Danny Green: PUMA RS-Dreamer

LeBron James: Nike Courage Nike LeBron 17