The biggest risers in the 2020 NBA draft

Every year, even after hours upon hours of meticulous work put together by NBA draft prognosticators, there are always plays who surprisingly rise come draft night and those who shockingly fall when prospects get selected.

Using our final aggregate mock draft for the 2020 class, which uses mock drafts from all of the major outlets to average out where top prospects are projected to be selected, we have a good way of laying out who were the biggest risers for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Players like Immanuel Quickley, Vit Krejci and Udoka Azubuike were all taken far earlier than they were expected to, according to the draft experts.

See the full results below.

1. Vit Krejci (Oklahoma City) Guard, 6-foot-7, 20 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 75

Actual draft position: No. 37

2. Saben Lee (Detroit) Guard, 6-foot-2, 21 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 76

Actual draft position: No. 38

3. Marko Simonovic (Chicago) Big, 6-foot-10, 21 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 73

Actual draft position: No. 44

5. Justinian Jessup (Golden State) Guard, 6-foot-7, 22 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 70

Actual draft position: No. 51

6. Immanuel Quickley (New York) Guard, 6-foot-3, 21 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 42

Actual draft position: No. 25

7. Udoka Azubuike (Utah) Big, 7-foot, 21 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 44

Actual draft position: No. 27

8. Nick Richards (Charlotte) Big, 6-foot-11, 22 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 57

Actual draft position: No. 42

9. Jalen Harris (Toronto) Guard, 6-foot-5, 22 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 71

Actual draft position: No. 59

10. Payton Pritchard (Boston) Guard, 6-foot-2, 22 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 37

Actual draft position: No. 26

11. Isaiah Stewart (Detroit) Big, 6-foot-9, 19 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 26

Actual draft position: No. 16

12. Jalen Smith (Phoenix) Big, 6-foot-10, 20 years old

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 19

Actual draft position: No. 10