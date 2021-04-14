The highest-paid traded players ever

As far as the NBA is concerned, there is no such thing as an untradeable contract.

So even when an aging, declining player is signed to a deal that seems far beyond what their future production will be worth, and many begin to ask if it’d even be possible for their team to trade that contract if they face buyer’s remorse later on, the answer almost always is: Yes, they will be able to trade that contract if they really want to.

Want proof?

Below, check out the highest-paid players to ever be traded in NBA history, including John Wall and Russell Westbrook, two players who were thought to have untradeable contracts over recent seasons.

1. Russell Westbrook: Houston to Washington in 2020-21 Salary: $41,358,814

1. Chris Paul: Oklahoma City to Phoenix in 2020-2021 Salary: $41,358,814

3. James Harden: Houston to Brooklyn in 2020-2021 Salary: $41,254,920

3. John Wall: Washington to Houston in 2020-2021 Salary: $41,254,920

5. Chris Paul: Houston to Oklahoma City in 2019-2020 Salary: $38,506,482 ($38,755,131 adjusted to inflation)

5. Russell Westbrook: Oklahoma City to Houston in 2019-2020 Salary: $38,506,482 ($38,755,131 adjusted to inflation)

7. Paul George: Oklahoma City to LA Clippers in 2019-2020 Salary: $33,005,556 ($33,218,683 adjusted to inflation)

8. Mike Conley: Memphis to Utah in 2019-2020 Salary: $32,511,623 ($32,721,561 adjusted to inflation)

9. Steven Adams: Oklahoma City to New Orleans in 2020-2021 Salary: $29,592,695

10. Blake Griffin: LA Clippers to Detroit in 2017-2018 Salary: $29,512,900 ($31,060,141 adjusted to inflation)

11. Otto Porter: Chicago to Orlando in 2020-2021 Salary: $28,489,239

12. DeMar DeRozan: Toronto to San Antonio in 2018-2019 Salary: $27,739,975 ($28,379,343 adjusted to inflation)

13. Shaquille O'Neal: LA Lakers to Miami in 2004-2005 Salary: $27,696,430 ($37,638,674 adjusted to inflation)

14. Andrew Wiggins: Minnesota to Golden State in 2019-2020 Salary: $27,504,630 ($27,682,236 adjusted to inflation)

15. Al Horford: Philadelphia to Oklahoma City in 2020-2021 Salary: $27,500,000

16. D'Angelo Russell: Golden State to Minnesota in 2019-2020 Salary: $27,285,000 ($27,461,188 adjusted to inflation)

17. Anthony Davis: New Orleans to LA Lakers in 2019-2020 Salary: $27,093,019 ($27,267,967 adjusted to inflation)

17. Andre Drummond: Detroit to Cleveland in 2019-2020 Salary: $27,093,018 ($27,267,966 adjusted to inflation)

19. Carmelo Anthony: New York to Oklahoma City in 2017-2018 Salary: $26,243,760 ($27,619,614 adjusted to inflation)

20. Otto Porter: Washington to Chicago in 2018-2019 Salary: $26,011,913 ($26,611,451 adjusted to inflation)

21. Nikola Vucevic: Orlando to Chicago in 2020-2021 Salary: $26,000,000

22. Jrue Holiday: New Orleans to Milwaukee in 2020-2021 Salary: $25,876,111

23. Carmelo Anthony: Oklahoma City to Atlanta in 2018-2019 Salary: $25,534,253 ($26,269,048 adjusted to inflation)