The most expensive sales of NBA teams ever

Despite the hoopla about dwindling TV ratings and the concern trolling surrounding that topic, from purely a business standpoint, the NBA appears to be in a healthier place than ever.

For evidence, just look at the fact that, according to Forbes, the average team value still went up by four percent this year, to $2.2 billion, even after a 2020 that had COVID-19 ravage profits everywhere.

The next team expected to be sold, the Minnesota Timberwolves, is expected to go for at least $1.5 billion, and that franchise resides in one of the smaller markets league-wide.

Below, check out the list we put together of the biggest NBA team sales in league history.

1. Brooklyn Nets: $3.3 billion Bought by Joe Tsai in 2019. The team had been bought by Mikhail Prokhorov in 2010 for $200 million

2. Houston Rockets: $2.2 billion Bought by Tilman Fertitta in 2017. The team had been bought by Leslie Alexander in 1993 for $85 million

3. Los Angeles Clippers: $2.0 billion Bought by Steve Ballmer in 2014. The team had been bought by Donald Sterling in 1981 for $12.5 million

4. Utah Jazz: $1.6 billion Bought by Ryan Smith in 2020. The team had been bought by Larry H. Miller in 1986 for $14 million

5. Minnesota Timberwolves: $1.5 billion Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore signed a letter of intent to buy the team in 2021 and Glen Taylor will be in full control for two years. The team had been bought by Taylor in 1994 for $88 million

6. Toronto Raptors: $1.3 billion Rogers and Bell bought 75 percent of MLSE (Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment) in 2011, although Larry Tannenbaum remains as chairman. The team had been bought by MLSE in 1998 for $467 million

7. New York Knicks: $1.1 billion Bought by Cablevision Systems Corp. in 1994. The team had been bought by Gulf and Western Industries in 1977 for $185 million

8. Atlanta Hawks: $850 million Bought by Tony Ressler in 2015. The team had been bought by Atlanta Spirit in 2004 for $250 million

9. New York Knicks: $650 million ITT Corp. sold its interest to its partner Cablevision in 1997. The team had been bought by Cablevision Systems Corp. in 1994 for $1.1 billion.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: $550 million Bought by Wesley Edens and Marc Lasry in 2014. The team had been bought by Herb Kohl in 1985 for $18 million

10. Washington Wizards: $550 million Bought by Ted Leonsis in 2010. The team had been bought by Abe Pollin in 1964 for $1.1 million

12. Sacramento Kings: $534 million Bought by Vivek Ranadive in 2013. The team had been bought by George, Joe and Gavin Maloof in 1998 for $156 million

13. Denver Nuggets: $450 million. Bought by Stan Kroenke in 2000 for $450 million. The team had been bought by Communications Satellite in 1989 for $54 million

14. Golden State Warriors: $450 million Bought by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber in 2010. The team had been bought by Chris Cohan in 1995 for $119 million

15. Phoenix Suns: $401 million Bought by Robert Sarver in 2004. The team had been bought by Jerry Colangelo in 1987 for $44.5 million

16. Cleveland Cavaliers: $375 million Bought by Dan Gilbert in 2005. The team had been bought by Gordon Gund in 1983 for $20 million

17. Boston Celtics: $360 million Bought by Wyc Grousbeck in 2002. The team had been bought by Don Gaston, Paul Dupee and Alan Cohen in 1983 for $15 million

18. Memphis Grizzlies: $350 million Bought by Robert Pera in 2012. The team had been bought by Michael Heisley in 2001 for $160 million

19. Oklahoma City Thunder: $350 million Bought by Clay Bennett in 2006. The team had been bought by Howard Schultz in 2001 for $200 million