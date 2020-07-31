The players with the worst winning percentages in NBA history

In the NBA, winning is most important. It helps players build brands and legacies, and gives fans something to cheer for.

That’s not to say, players who do a lot of losing don’t build notoriety… it just might not be for the reasons they want to be remembered.

When looking at the players who have the worst win rates ever (minimum: 250 appearances), a couple of well-known active players immediately stand out: Devin Booker and Zach LaVine, two supremely talented scorers who have had bad luck with team success thus far in their young careers. They’ll need to turn that around soon if they want their names etched in the history books for the right reasons.

Below, the 25 worst win percentages for players in NBA history.

1. Hollis Thompson: 53-212 (20.0 percent) Played for Sixers and Pelicans

2. Bryant Reeves: 87-308 (22.0 percent) Played for Grizzlies

3. Doug Smith: 70-226 (23.6 percent) Played for Mavericks and Celtics

4. Tyrone Nesby: 66-189 (25.9 percent) Played for Clippers and Wizards

5. Tellis Frank: 71-193 (26.9 percent) Played for Warriors, Heat and Timberwolves

6. Marcus Fizer: 78-211 (27.0 percent) Played for Bulls, Bucks and Hornets

7. Donte Greene: 70-183 (27.7 percent) Played for Kings

8. Randy White: 78-203 (27.8 percent) Played for Mavericks

9. Lee Mayberry: 139-357 (28.0 percent) Played for Bucks and Grizzlies

10. Clark Kellogg: 74-186 (28.5 percent) Played for Pacers

11. Al Thornton: 85-211 (28.7 percent) Played for Clippers, Wizards and Warriors

12. Doug West: 195-481 (28.8 percent) Played for Timberwolves and Grizzlies

13. Geoff Huston: 145-351 (29.2 percent) Played for Knicks, Mavericks, Cavaliers, Warriors and Clippers

14. Marquese Chriss: 75-181 (29.3 percent) Played for Suns, Rockets, Cavaliers and Warriors

15. Terry Davis: 142-338 (29.6 percent) Played for Heat, Mavericks, Wizards and Nuggets

16. Marcus Liberty: 79-188 (29.6 percent) Played for Nuggets and Pistons

17. Kenny Sailors: 82-194 (29.7 percent) Played for Rebels, Stags, Warriors, Steamrollers, Nuggets, Celtics and Bullets

18. Zach LaVine: 105-248 (29.7 percent) Played for Timberwolves and Bulls

19. Devin Booker: 101-233 (30.2 percent) Played for Suns

20. Donnie Butcher: 84-191 (30.5 percent) Played for Knicks and Pistons

21. Ken Bannister: 78-175 (30.8 percent) Played for Knicks and Clippers

22. Scott Lloyd: 115-255 (31.1 percent) Played for Bucks, Clippers, Bulls and Mavericks

23. Freddie Boyd: 102-225 (31.2 percent) Played for Sixers and Jazz

24. Dave Budd: 111-241 (31.5 percent) Played for Knicks