USA Today Sports

The top scorers in All-Star Game history

The top scorers in All-Star Game history

All-Star

The top scorers in All-Star Game history

March 7, 2021- by

By |

LeBron James took (mostly) an off night at the 2021 All-Star Game, but was still able to expand his lead a little bit as the all-time leading scorer at the event.

Kevin Durant is the only other active player ranked in the Top 10, so it’s safe to say King James is going to remain at No. 1 for a while.

, , , All-Star, Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home