The top scorers in All-Star Game history
By HoopsHype staff |
March 7, 2021
LeBron James took (mostly) an off night at the 2021 All-Star Game, but was still able to expand his lead a little bit as the all-time leading scorer at the event.
Kevin Durant is the only other active player ranked in the Top 10, so it’s safe to say King James is going to remain at No. 1 for a while.
LeBron James
389 points in 16 games (22.88 ppg)
Kobe Bryant
290 points in 15 games (19.33 ppg)
Michael Jordan
262 points in 13 games (20.15 ppg)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
251 points in 18 games (13.94 ppg)
Kevin Durant
250 points in 10 games (25.0 ppg)
Oscar Robertson
246 points in 12 games (20.5 ppg)
Bob Pettit
224 points in 11 games (20.36 ppg)
Julius Erving
221 points in 11 games (20.09 ppg)
Elgin Baylor
218 points in 11 games (19.82 ppg)
Shaquille O'Neal
202 points in 12 games (16.83 ppg)
Russell Westbrook
194 points in nine games (21.56 ppg)
Wilt Chamberlain
191 points in 13 games (14.69 ppg)
Dwyane Wade
188 points in 12 games (15.67 ppg)
Carmelo Anthony
185 points in 10 games (18.5 ppg)
Isiah Thomas
185 points in 11 games (16.82 ppg)
John Havlicek
179 points in 13 games (13.77 ppg)
Magic Johnson
176 points in 11 games (16.0 ppg)
Jerry West
160 points in 12 games (13.33 ppg)
Kevin Garnett
158 points in 14 games (11.29 ppg)
Bob Cousy
147 points in 13 games (11.31 ppg)
