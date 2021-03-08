The top scorers in All-Star Game history

LeBron James took (mostly) an off night at the 2021 All-Star Game, but was still able to expand his lead a little bit as the all-time leading scorer at the event.

Kevin Durant is the only other active player ranked in the Top 10, so it’s safe to say King James is going to remain at No. 1 for a while.

LeBron James 389 points in 16 games (22.88 ppg)

Kobe Bryant 290 points in 15 games (19.33 ppg)

Michael Jordan 262 points in 13 games (20.15 ppg)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 251 points in 18 games (13.94 ppg)

Kevin Durant 250 points in 10 games (25.0 ppg)

Oscar Robertson 246 points in 12 games (20.5 ppg)

Bob Pettit 224 points in 11 games (20.36 ppg)

Julius Erving 221 points in 11 games (20.09 ppg)

Elgin Baylor 218 points in 11 games (19.82 ppg)

Shaquille O'Neal 202 points in 12 games (16.83 ppg)

Russell Westbrook 194 points in nine games (21.56 ppg)

Wilt Chamberlain 191 points in 13 games (14.69 ppg)

Dwyane Wade 188 points in 12 games (15.67 ppg)

Carmelo Anthony 185 points in 10 games (18.5 ppg)

Isiah Thomas 185 points in 11 games (16.82 ppg)

John Havlicek 179 points in 13 games (13.77 ppg)

Magic Johnson 176 points in 11 games (16.0 ppg)

Jerry West 160 points in 12 games (13.33 ppg)

Kevin Garnett 158 points in 14 games (11.29 ppg)