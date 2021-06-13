USA Today Sports

The youngest players ever to receive MVP votes

It’s rare, but there have been times in NBA history where a player is so good, so quickly that they receive MVP votes very early on in their careers.

Two prime examples of that took place in 2003-04, when LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony became the two youngest men ever to get MVP votes, at ages 19 and 20 apiece.

Two other superstar players to receive MVP votes so early on in their careers are Hall-of-Famers Isiah Thomas and Shaquille O’Neal, who received those honors in 1981-82 and 1992-93 respectively.

The most recent player to get MVP votes at a very young age, and the player who rounds out the Top 5 of the ranking below, is Luka Doncic in 2019-20 when he finished fourth in MVP voting as a 21-year-old.

Below, check out the 50 youngest players to get MVP votes in NBA history.

(Note: All ages by the time of the official end of that season.)

