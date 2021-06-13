The youngest players ever to receive MVP votes

By HoopsHype staff | June 13, 2021 ET

It’s rare, but there have been times in NBA history where a player is so good, so quickly that they receive MVP votes very early on in their careers.

Two prime examples of that took place in 2003-04, when LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony became the two youngest men ever to get MVP votes, at ages 19 and 20 apiece.

Two other superstar players to receive MVP votes so early on in their careers are Hall-of-Famers Isiah Thomas and Shaquille O’Neal, who received those honors in 1981-82 and 1992-93 respectively.

The most recent player to get MVP votes at a very young age, and the player who rounds out the Top 5 of the ranking below, is Luka Doncic in 2019-20 when he finished fourth in MVP voting as a 21-year-old.

Below, check out the 50 youngest players to get MVP votes in NBA history.

(Note: All ages by the time of the official end of that season.)

1. LeBron James: 19 years and 182 days Finished at No. 9 in the MVP vote in 2003-04

2. Carmelo Anthony: 20 years and 32 days Finished at No. 14 in the MVP vote in 2003-04

3. Isiah Thomas: 21 years and 61 days Finished at No. 17 in the MVP vote in 1981-82

4. Shaquille O'Neal: 21 years and 116 days Finished at No. 7 in the MVP vote in 1992-93

5. Luka Doncic: 21 years and 167 days Finished at No. 4 in the MVP vote in 2019-20

6. John Drew: 21 years and 273 days Finished at No. 20 in the MVP vote in 1975-76

7. Kevin Durant: 21 years and 274 days Finished at No. 2 in the MVP vote in 2009-10

8. Kobe Bryant: 21 years and 311 days Finished at No. 12 in the MVP vote in 1999-00

9. Magic Johnson: 21 years and 321 days Finished at No. 11 in the MVP vote in 1980-81

10. Antoine Walker: 21 years and 322 days Finished at No. 12 in the MVP vote in 1997-98

11. Allen Iverson: 22 years and 23 days Finished at No. 17 in the MVP vote in 1996-97

12. Tracy McGrady: 22 years and 37 days Finished at No. 6 in the MVP vote in 2000-01

13. Tim Duncan: 22 years and 66 days Finished at No. 5 in the MVP vote in 1997-98

14. Jason Kidd: 22 years and 99 days Finished at No. 13 in the MVP vote in 1994-95

14. Moses Malone: 22 years and 99 days Finished at No. 6 in the MVP vote in 1976-77

16. Blake Griffin: 22 years and 106 days Finished at No. 10 in the MVP vote in 2010-11

17. Terry Cummings: 22 years and 107 days Finished at No. 13 in the MVP vote in 1982-83

18. Anthony Davis: 22 years and 111 days Finished at No. 5 in the MVP vote in 2014-15

19. Buck Williams: 22 years and 114 days Finished at No. 21 in the MVP vote in 1981-82

20. Michael Jordan: 22 years and 133 days Finished at No. 6 in the MVP vote in 1984-85

21. Marques Johnson: 22 years and 143 days Finished at No. 10 in the MVP vote in 1977-78

22. Vince Carter: 22 years and 155 days Finished at No. 16 in the MVP vote in 1998-99

23. Hakeem Olajuwon: 22 years and 160 days Finished at No. 12 in the MVP vote in 1984-85

24. Jayson Tatum: 22 years and 164 days Finished at No. 12 in the MVP vote in 2019-20

25. Dwight Howard: 22 years and 204 days Finished at No. 5 in the MVP vote in 2007-08

26. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 22 years and 206 days Finished at No. 7 in the MVP vote in 2016-17

27. Oscar Robertson: 22 years and 218 days Finished at No. 5 in the MVP vote in 1960-61

28. Terry Dischinger: 22 years and 221 days Finished at No. 8 in the MVP vote in 1962-63

29. Amare Stoudemire: 22 years and 226 days Finished at No. 9 in the MVP vote in 2004-05

30. Derrick Rose: 22 years and 269 days Finished at No. 1 in the MVP vote in 2010-11

31. Bob McAdoo: 22 years and 279 days Finished at No. 2 in the MVP vote in 1973-74

32. Sidney Wicks: 22 years and 284 days Finished at No. 17 in the MVP vote in 1971-72

33. David Thompson: 22 years and 352 days Finished at No. 7 in the MVP vote in 1976-77

34. Clyde Drexler: 23 years and 8 days Finished at No. 22 in the MVP vote in 1984-85

35. Maurice Stokes: 23 years and 13 days Finished at No. 7 in the MVP vote in 1955-56

36. Jay Vincent: 23 years and 20 days Finished at No. 21 in the MVP vote in 1981-82

37. Jerry West: 23 years and 33 days Finished at No. 12 in the MVP vote in 1960-61

38. Kevin Garnett: 23 years and 42 days Finished at No. 10 in the MVP vote in 1998-99

39. Jack Twyman: 23 years and 50 days Finished at No. 8 in the MVP vote in 1956-57

40. Chris Paul: 23 years and 55 days Finished at No. 2 in the MVP vote in 2007-08

41 Kelvin Ransey: 23 years and 58 days Finished at No. 15 in the MVP vote in 1980-81

42. Jamaal Wilkes: 23 years and 59 days Finished at No. 17 in the MVP vote in 1975-76

43. Spencer Haywood: 23 years and 69 days Finished at No. 5 in the MVP vote in 1971-72

44. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 23 years and 75 days Finished at No. 3 in the MVP vote in 1969-70

45. John Havlicek: 23 years and 83 days Finished at No. 10 in the MVP vote in 1962-63

46. Mark Jackson: 23 years and 90 days Finished at No. 13 in the MVP vote in 1987-88

47. Rick Barry: 23 years and 94 days Finished at No. 5 in the MVP vote in 1966-67

48. Chris Bosh: 23 years and 98 days Finished at No. 7 in the MVP vote in 2006-07

49. Wes Unseld: 23 years and 108 days Finished at No. 1 in the MVP vote in 1968-69