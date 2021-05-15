These stars never led a playoff series in scoring

Scoring is important in basketball, but it’s far from the only thing that matters, as rebounding, defense and playmaking are also extremely valued skill sets that can help take players to Hall-of-Fame heights despite not being great one-on-one bucket-getters.

For proof of that, look no further than down below, as we have put together a list of NBA stars who never led a playoff series in scoring, despite being absolutely dominant players in their heyday.

At the top of the list, Bill Russell, who, in 29 playoff series, never led the Boston Celtics in scoring in any of those matchups, followed by John Stockton, who played in 36 series without ever accomplishing that feat for the Utah Jazz, either.

Check out the full list below.

Bill Russell: 29 playoff series played 12-time All-Star

John Stockton: 36 playoff series played 10-time All-Star

Lenny Wilkens: 12 playoff series played Nine-time All-Star

Dave Cowens: 16 playoff series played Eight-time All-Star

Dave DeBusschere: 17 playoff series played Eight-time All-Star

Dikembe Mutombo: 21 playoff series played Eight-time All-Star

Chet Walker: 19 playoff series played Seven-time All-Star

Ed Macauley: 14 playoff series played Seven-time All-Star

Jack Sikma: 21 playoff series played Seven-time All-Star

Jerry Lucas: 14 playoff series played Seven-time All-Star

Dick McGuire: 17 playoff series played Seven-time All-Star

Pau Gasol: 26 playoff series played Six-time All-Star

Kyle Lowry: 17 playoff series played Six-time All-Star

Vern Mikkelsen: 25 playoff series played Six-time All-Star

Bailey Howell: 17 playoff series played Six-time All-Star

Tiny Archibald: 10 playoff series played Six-time All-Star

Richie Guerin: 11 playoff series played Six-time All-Star

Artis Gilmore: 10 playoff series played Six-time All-Star

Jermaine O'Neal: 21 playoff series played Six-time All-Star

Klay Thompson: 23 playoff series played Five-time All-Star

Kevin Love: 13 playoff series played Five-time All-Star

Dennis Johnson: 35 playoff series played Five-time All-Star

Al Horford: 23 playoff series played Five-time All-Star

Rudy LaRusso: 16 playoff series played Five-time All-Star

Wes Unseld: 22 playoff series played Five-time All-Star

Rudy Tomjanovich: 10 playoff series played Five-time All-Star

Wayne Embry: 12 playoff series played Five-time All-Star

Andy Phillip: 18 playoff series played Five-time All-Star