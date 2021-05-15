These stars never led a playoff series in scoring

Scoring is important in basketball, but it’s far from the only thing that matters, as rebounding, defense and playmaking are also extremely valued skill sets that can help take players to Hall-of-Fame heights despite not being great one-on-one bucket-getters.
For proof of that, look no further than down below, as we have put together a list of NBA stars who never led a playoff series in scoring, despite being absolutely dominant players in their heyday.
At the top of the list, Bill Russell, who, in 29 playoff series, never led the Boston Celtics in scoring in any of those matchups, followed by John Stockton, who played in 36 series without ever accomplishing that feat for the Utah Jazz, either.