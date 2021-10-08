The top scorer against each NBA team in playoffs
The top scorer against each NBA team in playoffs
NBA teams often have a nemesis who seems to always get in their way when they meet in high-stakes contests, such as the NBA playoffs.
An example of that would be Kobe Bryant against the San Antonio Spurs or LeBron James against the Toronto Raptors a decade later.
Below, you can check out the top scorers against each NBA team in the playoffs to find out which former or current star has done the most damage against your squad in the postseason.
Hawks: Elgin Baylor
1,379 points in 48 games / 28.7 ppg on 45.1 percent shooting
Nets: Dwyane Wade
334 points in 14 games / 23.9 ppg on 49.8 percent shooting
Celtics: Wilt Chamberlain
1,260 points in 49 games / 25.7 ppg on 50.8 percent shooting
Hornets: Michael Jordan
277 points in 9 games / 30.8 ppg on 47.8 percent shooting
Bulls: Patrick Ewing
765 points in 34 games / 22.5 ppg on 49.7 percent shooting
Cavaliers: Michael Jordan
739 points in 20 games / 37.0 ppg on 50.1 percent shooting
Mavericks: Tim Duncan
858 points in 36 games / 23.8 ppg on 54.2 percent shooting
Nuggets: Kobe Bryant
542 points in 17 games / 31.9 ppg on 47.1 percent shooting
Pistons: Michael Jordan
659 points in 22 games / 30.0 ppg on 48.1 percent shooting
Warriors: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
738 points in 28 games / 26.4 ppg on 49.7 percent shooting
Rockets: Karl Malone
645 points in 26 games / 24.8 ppg on 45.8 percent shooting
Pacers: LeBron James
892 points in 30 games / 29.7 ppg on 53.2 percent shooting
Clippers: Luka Doncic
436 points in 13 games / 33.5 ppg on 49.4 percent shooting
Lakers: Bob Pettit
1,068 points in 40 games / 26.7 ppg on 42.3 percent shooting
Grizzlies: Kevin Durant
538 points in 19 games / 28.3 ppg on 43.8 percent shooting
Heat: Allan Houston
420 points in 23 games / 18.3 ppg on 41.4 percent shooting
Bucks: Julius Erving
676 points in 34 games / 19.9 ppg on 47.8 percent shooting
Timberwolves: Kobe Bryant
337 points in 12 games / 28.1 ppg on 42.3 percent shooting
Pelicans: Stephen Curry
233 points in eight games / 29.1 ppg on 46.3 percent shooting
Knicks: Michael Jordan
893 points in 27 games / 33.1 ppg on 47.0 percent shooting
Thunder: Hakeem Olajuwon
671 points in 28 games / 24.0 ppg on 54.5 percent shooting
Magic: Richard Hamilton
344 points in 16 games / 21.5 ppg on 42.4 percent shooting
Sixers: John Havlicek
862 points in 36 games / 23.9 ppg on 40.3 percent shooting
Suns: Tim Duncan
696 points in 30 games / 23.2 ppg on 53.6 percent shooting
Trail Blazers: Karl Malone
821 points in 31 games / 26.5 ppg on 46.5 percent shooting
Kings: Shaquille O'Neal
492 points in 16 games / 30.8 ppg on 55.1 percent shooting
Spurs: Kobe Bryant
847 points in 30 games / 28.2 ppg on 47.3 percent shooting
Raptors: LeBron James
436 points in 14 games / 31.1 ppg on 58.3 percent shooting
Jazz: Hakeem Olajuwon
685 points in 26 games / 26.3 ppg on 51.1 percent shooting
Wizards: Walt Frazier
765 points in 36 games / 21.3 ppg on 51.0 percent shooting
Evergreen, Featured, Playoffs, Top, Basketball, NBA, Playoffs, Ranking
Basketball, NBA, Playoffs, Ranking, Evergreen, Featured, Playoffs, Top
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email