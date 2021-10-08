The top scorer against each NBA team in playoffs

NBA teams often have a nemesis who seems to always get in their way when they meet in high-stakes contests, such as the NBA playoffs.

An example of that would be Kobe Bryant against the San Antonio Spurs or LeBron James against the Toronto Raptors a decade later.

Below, you can check out the top scorers against each NBA team in the playoffs to find out which former or current star has done the most damage against your squad in the postseason.

Hawks: Elgin Baylor 1,379 points in 48 games / 28.7 ppg on 45.1 percent shooting

Nets: Dwyane Wade 334 points in 14 games / 23.9 ppg on 49.8 percent shooting

Celtics: Wilt Chamberlain 1,260 points in 49 games / 25.7 ppg on 50.8 percent shooting

Hornets: Michael Jordan 277 points in 9 games / 30.8 ppg on 47.8 percent shooting

Bulls: Patrick Ewing 765 points in 34 games / 22.5 ppg on 49.7 percent shooting

Cavaliers: Michael Jordan 739 points in 20 games / 37.0 ppg on 50.1 percent shooting

Mavericks: Tim Duncan 858 points in 36 games / 23.8 ppg on 54.2 percent shooting

Nuggets: Kobe Bryant 542 points in 17 games / 31.9 ppg on 47.1 percent shooting

Pistons: Michael Jordan 659 points in 22 games / 30.0 ppg on 48.1 percent shooting

Warriors: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 738 points in 28 games / 26.4 ppg on 49.7 percent shooting

Rockets: Karl Malone 645 points in 26 games / 24.8 ppg on 45.8 percent shooting

Pacers: LeBron James 892 points in 30 games / 29.7 ppg on 53.2 percent shooting

Clippers: Luka Doncic 436 points in 13 games / 33.5 ppg on 49.4 percent shooting

Lakers: Bob Pettit 1,068 points in 40 games / 26.7 ppg on 42.3 percent shooting

Grizzlies: Kevin Durant 538 points in 19 games / 28.3 ppg on 43.8 percent shooting

Heat: Allan Houston 420 points in 23 games / 18.3 ppg on 41.4 percent shooting

Bucks: Julius Erving 676 points in 34 games / 19.9 ppg on 47.8 percent shooting

Timberwolves: Kobe Bryant 337 points in 12 games / 28.1 ppg on 42.3 percent shooting

Pelicans: Stephen Curry 233 points in eight games / 29.1 ppg on 46.3 percent shooting

Knicks: Michael Jordan 893 points in 27 games / 33.1 ppg on 47.0 percent shooting

Thunder: Hakeem Olajuwon 671 points in 28 games / 24.0 ppg on 54.5 percent shooting

Magic: Richard Hamilton 344 points in 16 games / 21.5 ppg on 42.4 percent shooting

Sixers: John Havlicek 862 points in 36 games / 23.9 ppg on 40.3 percent shooting

Suns: Tim Duncan 696 points in 30 games / 23.2 ppg on 53.6 percent shooting

Trail Blazers: Karl Malone 821 points in 31 games / 26.5 ppg on 46.5 percent shooting

Kings: Shaquille O'Neal 492 points in 16 games / 30.8 ppg on 55.1 percent shooting

Spurs: Kobe Bryant 847 points in 30 games / 28.2 ppg on 47.3 percent shooting

Raptors: LeBron James 436 points in 14 games / 31.1 ppg on 58.3 percent shooting

Jazz: Hakeem Olajuwon 685 points in 26 games / 26.3 ppg on 51.1 percent shooting