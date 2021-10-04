The top scorer against each NBA team in the regular season

For some reason, when certain NBA stars see a particular set of colors on the opposing uniforms it’s like a bull seeing red, and they turn up their games a notch and put up huge performances consistently against certain teams.

Other times, players are so great, they just dominate everyone and only happen to score more against certain teams. A great example of that would be Michael Jordan, who appears on this list early and often.

Below, you can check out the top scorer against each NBA team in regular-season competition.

Hawks: Wilt Chamberlain 3,071 points in 104 games / 29.5 ppg on 54.1 percent shooting

Nets: Michael Jordan 1,706 points in 57 games / 29.9 ppg on 49.2 percent shooting

Celtics: Wilt Chamberlain 3,211 points in 112 games / 28.7 ppg on 49.5 percent shooting

Hornets: LeBron James 1,456 points in 52 games / 28.0 ppg on 53.7 percent shooting

Bulls: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1,895 points in 76 games / 24.9 ppg on 53.7 percent shooting

Cavaliers: Michael Jordan 2,048 points in 67 games / 30.6 ppg on 50.8 percent shooting

Mavericks: Karl Malone 2,136 points in 87 games / 24.6 ppg on 52.4 percent shooting

Nuggets: Karl Malone 2,177 points in 84 games / 25.9 ppg on 53.2 percent shooting

Pistons: Wilt Chamberlain 3,659 points in 108 games / 33.9 ppg on 54.5 percent shooting

Warriors: Jerry West 2,881 points in 103 games / 28.0 ppg on 46.9 percent shooting

Rockets: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2,173 points in 85 games / 25.6 ppg on 56.9 percent shooting

Pacers: Michael Jordan 1,918 points in 64 games / 30.0 ppg on 48.1 percent shooting

Clippers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2,150 points in 92 games / 23.4 ppg on 60.1 percent shooting

Lakers: Wilt Chamberlain 3,393 points in 86 games / 39.5 ppg on 51.8 percent shooting

Grizzlies: Kobe Bryant 1,636 points in 67 games / 24.4 ppg on 45.4 percent shooting

Heat: Paul Pierce 1,205 points in 57 games / 21.1 ppg on 46.0 percent shooting

Bucks: Michael Jordan 2,129 points in 66 games / 32.3 ppg on 52.2 percent shooting

Timberwolves: Karl Malone 1,677 points in 63 games / 26.6 ppg on 54.7 percent shooting

Pelicans: Dirk Nowitzki 1,217 points in 59 games / 20.6 ppg on 47.9 percent shooting

Knicks: Wilt Chamberlain 3,878 points in 115 games / 33.7 ppg on 54.6 percent shooting

Thunder: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2,639 points in 106 games / 24.9 ppg on 56.7 percent shooting

Magic: LeBron James 1,450 points in 57 games / 25.4 ppg on 48.6 percent shooting

Sixers: Wilt Chamberlain 2,885 points in 81 games / 35.6 ppg on 50.0 percent shooting

Suns: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2,558 points in 102 games / 25.1 ppg on 57.0 percent shooting

Trail Blazers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2,538 points in 100 games / 25.4 ppg on 58.1 percent shooting

Kings: Wilt Chamberlain 3,717 points in 105 games / 35.4 ppg on 53.9 percent shooting

Spurs: Karl Malone 2,075 points in 90 games / 23.1 ppg on 49.1 percent shooting

Raptors: LeBron James 1,511 points in 56 games / 27.0 ppg on 50.8 percent shooting

Jazz: Hakeem Olajuwon 1,786 points in 74 games / 24.1 ppg on 48.0 percent shooting