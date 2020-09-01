TV ratings: The most watched NBA games of the week

NBA games might not pull the TV ratings they used to, but that’s not because the product has lost all of the popularity it had in the 1990s when Michael Jordan ruled the basketball world.

It’s more likely that it’s due to a mixture of people cutting cable and there being so many other convenient forms of entertainment. That’s why we’re seeing other sports like football, baseball and even professional wrestling receive lower ratings than was customary not too long ago.

Below, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily, we present the most-watched NBA games of the past week. Predictably, the large-market teams continue to lead the way.

1. Lakers-Blazers Game 4 1.94 rating (1.734 million viewers 18-49)

2. Lakers-Blazers Game 5 1.78 rating (1.544 million viewers 18-49)

3. Clippers-Mavericks Game 5 1.58 rating (1.358 million viewers 18-49)

4. Clippers-Mavericks Game 6 1.49 rating (1.165 million viewers 18-49)

5. Rockets-Thunder Game 5 1.27 rating (1.092 million viewers 18-49)

6. Nuggets-Jazz Game 6 1.21 rating (1.024 million viewers 18-49)

7. Nuggets-Jazz Game 5 1.23 rating (981,000 viewers 18-49)

8. Pacers-Heat Game 4 1.19 rating (893,000 viewers 18-49)

9. Celtics-Raptors Game 1 1.08 rating (810,000 viewers 18-49)

10. Bucks-Magic Game 5 0.78 rating (630,000 viewers 18-49)

11. Rockets-Thunder Game 4 0.82 rating (591,000 viewers 18-49)