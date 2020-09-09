TV ratings: The most watched NBA games of the week

This week, the NBA saw a huge jump in TV ratings for individual games, partially because we’re getting later in the playoffs and matchups are more important than they were a week ago, and partially because the league is getting rare prime-time slots with the NFL yet to kick off.

On Sunday, per Sports Media Watch, the NBA got prime-time broadcast television positioning for the first time since 2002 with the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tipping off at 8:30 pm EST on ABC. The result? The league’s highest-rated game since Christmas with the matchup pulling a 2.9 rating and an average of 5.4 million people watching.

Sure, three of the league’s biggest brands (LeBron James, the Lakers and James Harden) taking part in the contest helped, but don’t discount how important it is that the game was shown on broadcast television at such a great time slot.

Below, courtesy of ShowBuzzDaily, we present the 14 most-watched NBA games from the week of August 31 to September 6, by the tv ratings.

1. Rockets-Lakers, Game 2 2.87 rating (5.432 million)

2. Thunder-Rockets, Game 7 2.41 rating (4.106 million)

3. Rockets-Lakers, Game 1 2.04 rating (3.896 million)

4. Bucks-Heat, Game 4 1.89 rating (3.576 million)

5. Jazz-Nuggets, Game 7 2.08 rating (3.385 million)

6. Nuggets-Clippers, Game 2 1.62 rating (2.955 million)

7. Rockets-Thunder, Game 6 1.68 rating (2.843 million)

8. Heat-Bucks, Game 2 1.64 rating (2.742 million)

9. Nuggets-Clippers, Game 1 1.59 rating (2.579 million)

10. Raptors-Celtics, Game 4 1.36 rating (2.558 million)

11. Raptors-Celtics, Game 3 1.41 rating (2.442 million)

12. Heat-Bucks, Game 1 1.44 rating (2.392 million)

13. Bucks-Heat, Game 3 1.26 rating (2.222 million)