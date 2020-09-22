TV ratings: Nuggets-Clippers Game 7 leads most-watched games of the week

This week, two games had more average viewers than the top-rated game from last week, Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, which had an impressive 3.07 rating and 5.226 million average viewers, and Game 1 between the Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, which had a 2.59 rating and 4.921 million average viewers.

Game 1 of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series also drew a solid number, with a 2.40 rating and 4.008 million average viewers tuning in.

Overall, a decent week for NBA viewership, as should be expected this late into the playoffs, and the numbers should only continue to rise over the coming weeks as we reach the Finals.

Below, the most-viewed and highest-rated NBA games for the week of September 14 through September 20, courtesy of ShowBuzzDaily.

1. Nuggets-Clippers, Game 7 3.07 rating (5.226 million)

2. Nuggets-Lakers, Game 1 2.59 rating (4.921 million)

3. Heat-Celtics, Game 1 2.40 rating (4.008 million)

4. Celtics-Heat, Game 3 2.04 rating (3.810 million)

5. Heat-Celtics, Game 2 2.06 rating (3.479 million)