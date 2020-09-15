TV ratings: Celtics-Raptors Game 7 leads most-watched games of the week

Last week, NBA TV ratings were up as the league received a primetime broadcast television spot for the first time in years, leading to a high-rated Houston Rockets/Los Angeles Lakers rating.

This week, with the NFL finally back, the NBA’s ratings took a dip.

The top-rated game of the week was Game 7 of the thrilling Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors series, which saw a 2.57 rating and had an average of 4.691 million people watching. The Lakers and Rockets continued to draw well, too, even despite how uncompetitive the series was after Game 1. Game 3 of Houston/L.A. had a 2.75 rating and an average audience of 4.649 million.

There is one negative that has to be brought up from the last week, and that’s Game 6 of the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets series landing a paltry 0.78 rating with an average audience of just 1.304 million people. The reason for those poor marks was that the NBA, for some inexplicable reason, decided to tip the game off at 1 pm EST, up against Week 1 of the NFL.

It’s a shame, too, considering how well-played the series has been and the performances that have been put on by stars like Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Paul George.

Below, the NBA’s top TV ratings for the week of September 7 through September 13, courtesy of ShowBuzzDaily.

1. Celtics-Raptors, Game 7 2.57 rating (4.691 million)

2. Lakers-Rockets, Game 3 2.75 rating (4.649 million)

3. Rockets-Lakers, Game 5 1.94 rating (3.720 million)

4. Clippers-Nuggets, Game 3 2.03 rating (3.453 million)

5. Raptors-Celtics, Game 6 2.00 rating (3.427 million)

6. Clippers-Nuggets, Game 4 1.76 rating (2.977 million)

7. Heat-Bucks, Game 5 1.79 rating (2.955 million)

8. Celtics-Raptors, Game 5 1.52 rating (2.706 million)

9. Nuggets-Clippers, Game 5 1.43 rating (2.563 million)

10. Lakers-Rockets, Game 4 1.44 rating (2.496 million)