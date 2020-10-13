The best players ever at the Draft Combine's bench press test

At the annual NBA Draft Combine, top basketball prospects are tested physically in multiple ways, including strength.

To do that, the NBA asks those willing to participate to bench press 185 pounds (almost 84 kilograms) for as many reps as they possibly can. That’s unlike the NFL Combine, where football prospects have to bench press 225 pounds (102.1 kilograms) for as many reps as possible.

We’ve already looked at the worst performers in the NBA Draft Combine at the bench press drill, including Kevin Durant, Jamal Crawford and Luke Ridnour, who all failed to rep 185 pounds even once on bench press.

Below, we take a look at the best performers in the NBA Draft Combine’s bench press drill. You’ll notice quickly: Being super strong isn’t a huge advantage in basketball.

Jason Keep: 27 repetitions in 2003

Joey Graham: 26 repetitions in 2005

Kenny Adeleke: 26 repetitions in 2006

JP Batista: 26 repetitions in 2006

Josh Duncan: 26 repetitions in 2008

Brandon Hunter: 25 repetitions in 2003

Theron Smith: 25 repetitions in 2003

Paul Miller: 25 repetitions in 2006

Shelden Williams: 25 repetitions in 2006

Russell Carter: 25 repetitions in 2007

Justin Love: 24 repetitions in 2000

JR Bremer: 24 repetitions in 2002

Chris Burgess: 24 repetitions in 2002

Sam Hoskin: 24 repetitions in 2003

Brandon Bowman: 24 repetitions in 2006

Joe Alexander: 24 repetitions in 2008

Nate James: 23 repetitions in 2001

Luke Harangody: 23 repetitions in 2010

Gabe Muoneke: 22 repetitions in 2000

Maurice Evans: 22 repetitions in 2001

Udonis Haslem: 22 repetitions in 2002

Chris Garnett: 22 repetitions in 2004

Kris Humphries: 22 repetitions in 2004

Emeka Okafor: 22 repetitions in 2004

Takais Brown: 22 repetitions in 2008

Blake Griffin: 22 repetitions in 2009

Trevor Booker: 22 repetitions in 2010