The best players ever at the Draft Combine's bench press test

By
HoopsHype staff
October 13, 2020
At the annual NBA Draft Combine, top basketball prospects are tested physically in multiple ways, including strength.
To do that, the NBA asks those willing to participate to bench press 185 pounds (almost 84 kilograms) for as many reps as they possibly can. That’s unlike the NFL Combine, where football prospects have to bench press 225 pounds (102.1 kilograms) for as many reps as possible.
We’ve already looked at the worst performers in the NBA Draft Combine at the bench press drill, including
Kevin Durant, Jamal Crawford and Luke Ridnour, who all failed to rep 185 pounds even once on bench press.
Below, we take a look at the best performers in the NBA Draft Combine’s bench press drill. You’ll notice quickly: Being super strong isn’t a huge advantage in basketball.
Jason Keep: 27 repetitions in 2003
Joey Graham: 26 repetitions in 2005
Kenny Adeleke: 26 repetitions in 2006
JP Batista: 26 repetitions in 2006
Josh Duncan: 26 repetitions in 2008
Brandon Hunter: 25 repetitions in 2003
Theron Smith: 25 repetitions in 2003
Paul Miller: 25 repetitions in 2006
Shelden Williams: 25 repetitions in 2006
Russell Carter: 25 repetitions in 2007
Justin Love: 24 repetitions in 2000
JR Bremer: 24 repetitions in 2002
Chris Burgess: 24 repetitions in 2002
Sam Hoskin: 24 repetitions in 2003
Brandon Bowman: 24 repetitions in 2006
Joe Alexander: 24 repetitions in 2008
Nate James: 23 repetitions in 2001
Luke Harangody: 23 repetitions in 2010
Gabe Muoneke: 22 repetitions in 2000
Maurice Evans: 22 repetitions in 2001
Udonis Haslem: 22 repetitions in 2002
Chris Garnett: 22 repetitions in 2004
Kris Humphries: 22 repetitions in 2004
Emeka Okafor: 22 repetitions in 2004
Takais Brown: 22 repetitions in 2008
Blake Griffin: 22 repetitions in 2009
Trevor Booker: 22 repetitions in 2010
Derrick Caracter: 22 repetitions in 2010