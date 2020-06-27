Vince Carter had more teammates than any other player in NBA history

Vince Carter is retiring as one of the best basketball players ever never to win a championship ring. His career is full of accolades, though, and he’s actually No. 1 in NBA history in one category: most teammates. That’s a byproduct of a super long stay in the league that spanned four different decades and him changing teams way more often than your typical big-name player.

The All-Star swingman shared the floor with 261 different teammates through 21 seasons, which puts him way ahead of Juwan Howard and, for now, also Tyson Chandler and Trevor Ariza.

You can see the full ranking below.

1. Vince Carter: 261 teammates Played with eight teams through 22 seasons. Most common teammate: Alvin Williams (347 games).

2. Juwan Howard: 236 teammates Played with eight teams through 19 seasons. Most common teammate: Chris Whitney (360 games).

3. Tyson Chandler: 230 teammates Played with eight teams through 19 seasons. Most common teammate: Jannero Pargo (261 games).

4. Trevor Ariza: 227 teammates Played with nine teams through 16 seasons. Most common teammate: James Harden (350 games).

5. Kevin Willis: 226 teammates Played with eight teams through 21 seasons. Most common teammate: Dominique Wilkins (663 games).

6. Joe Smith: 224 teammates Played with 12 teams through 16 seasons. Most common teammate: Kevin Garnett (258 games).

7. Jason Terry: 207 teammates Played with six teams through 19 seasons. Most common teammate: Dirk Nowitzki (677 games).

8. Jamal Crawford: 206 teammates Played with eight teams through 19 seasons. Most common teammate: DeAndre Jordan (411 games).

9. Kurt Thomas: 204 teammates Played with nine teams through 18 seasons. Most common teammate: Allan Houston (471 games).

10. Jeff Green: 203 teammates Played with nine teams through 12 seasons. Most common teammate: Kevin Durant (287 games).

10. Andre Miller: 203 teammates Played with nine teams through 17 seasons. Most common teammate: Marcus Camby (325 games).

12. Richard Jefferson: 201 teammates Played with eight teams through 17 seasons. Most common teammate: Jason Kidd (504 games).

13. Matt Barnes: 200 teammates Played with nine teams through 14 seasons. Most common teammate: DeAndre Jordan (252 games).

13. Terry Cummings: 200 teammates Played with seven teams through 18 seasons. Most common teammate: Paul Pressey (502 games).

15. Dirk Nowitzki: 198 teammates Played with one team through 21 seasons. Most common teammate: Jason Terry (677 games).

15. Jerry Stackhouse: 198 teammates Played with eight teams through 18 seasons. Most common teammate: Jason Terry (287 games).

17. Nazr Mohammed: 197 teammates Played with eight teams through 18 seasons. Most common teammate: DJ Augustin (206 games).

18. Jim Jackson: 192 teammates Played with 12 through 14 seasons. Most common teammate: Popeye Jones (198 games).

19. James Edwards: 191 teammates Played with eight teams through 19 seasons. Most common teammate: Bill Laimbeer (376 games).

19. Joe Johnson: 191 teammates Played with seven teams through 17 seasons. Most common teammate: Josh Smith (525 games).

21. Moses Malone: 190 teammates Played with seven teams through 19 seasons. Most common teammate: Calvin Murphy (471 games).

22. Tyrone Corbin: 189 teammates Played with nine teams through 16 seasons. Most common teammate: Mookie Blaylock (284 games).

22. Mike Miller: 189 teammates Played with seven teams through 17 seasons. Most common teammate: Shane Battier (364 games).

24. Tracy McGrady: 187 teammates Played with six teams through 15 seasons. Most common teammate: Andrew DeClercq (257 games).

25. Jose Calderon: 186 teammates Played with seven teams through 14 seasons. Most common teammate: Andrea Bargnani (394 games).

25. Dikembe Mutombo: 186 teammates Played with six teams through 18 seasons. Most common teammate: Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (375 games).

27. Kevin Garnett: 185 teammates Played with three teams through 21 seasons. Most common teammate: Paul Pierce (529 games).

28. Shawn Marion: 183 teammates Played with five teams through 16 seasons. Most common teammate: Amare Stoudemire (370 games).

28. Johnny Newman: 183 teammates Played with seven teams through 16 seasons. Most common teammate: Kendall Gill (311 games).

30. Zach Randolph: 182 teammates Played with five teams through 17 seasons. Most common teammate: Mike Conley (552 games).