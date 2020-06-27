USA Today Sports

Vince Carter had more teammates than any other player in NBA history

Vince Carter is retiring as one of the best basketball players ever never to win a championship ring. His career is full of accolades, though, and he’s actually No. 1 in NBA history in one category: most teammates. That’s a byproduct of a super long stay in the league that spanned four different decades and him changing teams way more often than your typical big-name player.

The All-Star swingman shared the floor with 261 different teammates through 21 seasons, which puts him way ahead of Juwan Howard and, for now, also Tyson Chandler and Trevor Ariza.

You can see the full ranking below.

