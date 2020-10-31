We turned NBA stars into zombies because why not

Have you ever wondered what NBA players would look like if they turned into zombies? We have you covered. Thanks to the AI magic of the Make Me a Zombie app, we have transformed big-name players into living dead creatures just in time for Halloween.
Enjoy…
Zion Williamson
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Stephen Curry
Russell Westbrook
Jayson Tatum
Kyle Lowry
Damian Lillard
Klay Thompson
Kawhi Leonard
Nikola Jokic
Kevin Durant
John Wall
Trae Young
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Chris Paul
Anthony Davis
Blake Griffin
Joel Embiid
Devin Booker
James Harden
Jimmy Butler
Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Evergreen, Featured