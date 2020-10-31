We turned NBA stars into zombies because why not

Have you ever wondered what NBA players would look like if they turned into zombies? We have you covered. Thanks to the AI magic of the Make Me a Zombie app, we have transformed big-name players into living dead creatures just in time for Halloween.

Enjoy…

Zion Williamson

LeBron James

Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving

Stephen Curry

Russell Westbrook

Jayson Tatum

Kyle Lowry

Damian Lillard

Klay Thompson

Kawhi Leonard

Nikola Jokic

Kevin Durant

John Wall

Trae Young

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Chris Paul

Anthony Davis

Blake Griffin

Joel Embiid

Devin Booker

James Harden