USA Today Sports

We turned NBA stars into zombies because why not

We turned NBA stars into zombies because why not

Gallery

We turned NBA stars into zombies because why not

October 31, 2020- by

By |

Have you ever wondered what NBA players would look like if they turned into zombies? We have you covered. Thanks to the AI magic of the Make Me a Zombie app, we have transformed big-name players into living dead creatures just in time for Halloween.

Enjoy…

, , Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home