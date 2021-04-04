Where are former NCAA Final Four MOPs now?

March Madness, the annual NCAA Tournament, is a thrilling part of every year for basketball fans, where buzzer-beaters, upsets and unforgettable Cinderella Final 4 runs make the event must-see viewing.
And as part of every NCAA Tournament, a media panel selects a Most Outstanding Player, which usually – though not always – goes to a player from the championship-hoisting program at the end of the tournament.
Sometimes, that award goes to players who are elite NBA prospects and wind up having long careers in the world’s top basketball league. But other times, it goes to college stars who are elite at that level but don’t possess the athleticism or size to be as effective in the NBA.
Below, check out where every single NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player since Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse) in 2003 is now.
Spoiler alert: Just eight of them are currently playing in the NBA.
2003 MVP: Carmelo Anthony
Chasing that first championship with the Trail Blazers
NBA stats: 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 1,117 games
2004 MVP: Emeka Okafor, Connecticut
Rookie of the Year in 2005, he last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season after a four-year hiatus
NBA stats: 12.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 616 games
2005 MVP: Sean May, North Carolina
Retired in 2015 after playing in France, now is the director of basketball operations at the University of North Carolina
NBA stats: 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 119 games
2006 MVP: Joakim Noah, Florida
Retired in March 2021 after 13 NBA seasons. He's a two-time All-Star and one-time Defensive Player of the Year
NBA stats: 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 672 games
2007 MVP: Corey Brewer, Florida
NBA champion with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, now a player development coach for the New Orleans Pelicans
NBA stats: 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 819 games
2008 MVP: Mario Chalmers, Kansas
Two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, now playing his second season in Greece
NBA stats: 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 646 games
2009 MVP: Wayne Ellington, North Carolina
Plays for the Detroit Pistons
NBA stats: 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 717 games
2010 MVP: Kyle Singler, Duke
Retired in October 2019 after spending most of his career playing in Spain. Has recently shared artistic pieces made of glass and other materials on his Instagram account @kylesingler
NBA stats: 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 356 games
2011 MVP: Kemba Walker, Connecticut
Four-time NBA All-Star, currently playing for the Boston Celtics
NBA stats: 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 691 games
2012 MVP: Anthony Davis, Kentucky
Eight-time NBA All-Star and 2020 champion with his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers
NBA stats: 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 551 games
2013 MVP: Luke Hancock, Louisville
Retired in 2014 after playing for one year in Greece. Became a financial adviser and also organized basketball camps for children on the autism spectrum
Never played in the NBA
2014 MVP: Shabazz Napier, Connecticut
Now a free agent, he played for the Timberwolves and Wizards during the 2019-20 season
NBA stats: 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 345 games
2015 MVP: Tyus Jones, Duke
Plays for the Memphis Grizzlies
NBA stats: 5.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 358 games
2016 MVP: Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova
Plays for the Chicago Bulls
NBA stats: 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 192 games
2017 MVP: Joel Berry II, North Carolina
Signed last November with Turkish club Besiktas
Never played in the NBA
2018 MVP: Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova
Plays for the Milwaukee Bucks
NBA stats: 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 141 games
2019 MVP: Kyle Guy, Virginia
Plays for the Sacramento Kings on a two-way contract
NBA stats: 2.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 24 games