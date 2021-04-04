Where are former NCAA Final Four MOPs now?

March Madness, the annual NCAA Tournament, is a thrilling part of every year for basketball fans, where buzzer-beaters, upsets and unforgettable Cinderella Final 4 runs make the event must-see viewing.

And as part of every NCAA Tournament, a media panel selects a Most Outstanding Player, which usually – though not always – goes to a player from the championship-hoisting program at the end of the tournament.

Sometimes, that award goes to players who are elite NBA prospects and wind up having long careers in the world’s top basketball league. But other times, it goes to college stars who are elite at that level but don’t possess the athleticism or size to be as effective in the NBA.

Below, check out where every single NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player since Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse) in 2003 is now.

Spoiler alert: Just eight of them are currently playing in the NBA.

2003 MVP: Carmelo Anthony Chasing that first championship with the Trail Blazers

NBA stats: 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 1,117 games

2004 MVP: Emeka Okafor, Connecticut Rookie of the Year in 2005, he last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season after a four-year hiatus

NBA stats: 12.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 616 games

2005 MVP: Sean May, North Carolina Retired in 2015 after playing in France, now is the director of basketball operations at the University of North Carolina

NBA stats: 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 119 games

2006 MVP: Joakim Noah, Florida Retired in March 2021 after 13 NBA seasons. He's a two-time All-Star and one-time Defensive Player of the Year

NBA stats: 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 672 games

2007 MVP: Corey Brewer, Florida NBA champion with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, now a player development coach for the New Orleans Pelicans

NBA stats: 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 819 games

2008 MVP: Mario Chalmers, Kansas Two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, now playing his second season in Greece

NBA stats: 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 646 games

2009 MVP: Wayne Ellington, North Carolina Plays for the Detroit Pistons

NBA stats: 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 717 games

2010 MVP: Kyle Singler, Duke Retired in October 2019 after spending most of his career playing in Spain. Has recently shared artistic pieces made of glass and other materials on his Instagram account @kylesingler

NBA stats: 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 356 games

2011 MVP: Kemba Walker, Connecticut Four-time NBA All-Star, currently playing for the Boston Celtics

NBA stats: 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 691 games

2012 MVP: Anthony Davis, Kentucky Eight-time NBA All-Star and 2020 champion with his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers

NBA stats: 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 551 games

2013 MVP: Luke Hancock, Louisville Retired in 2014 after playing for one year in Greece. Became a financial adviser and also organized basketball camps for children on the autism spectrum

Never played in the NBA

2014 MVP: Shabazz Napier, Connecticut Now a free agent, he played for the Timberwolves and Wizards during the 2019-20 season

NBA stats: 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 345 games

2015 MVP: Tyus Jones, Duke Plays for the Memphis Grizzlies

NBA stats: 5.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 358 games

2016 MVP: Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova Plays for the Chicago Bulls

NBA stats: 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 192 games

2017 MVP: Joel Berry II, North Carolina Signed last November with Turkish club Besiktas

Never played in the NBA

2018 MVP: Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Plays for the Milwaukee Bucks

NBA stats: 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 141 games