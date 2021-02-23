Are you ready to feel old? New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson just became the first player born in the 2000s to make an NBA All-Star team.

Williamson, who will be 20 years and 244 days old when the game tips off on March 7, is the fifth-youngest player in league history to ever earn All-Star honors. He is also the youngest player to receive the nod since LeBron James accomplished as much in 2005.

The New Orleans sophomore is one of just nine players who have ever made an All-Star team before being legally able to order a beer. Included below is a list of the fifteen youngest players to ever play in the All-Star game.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report

1. Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers Age: 19 years and 169 days (1998) © (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Age: 20 years and 52 days (2005) © Photo by H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY staff

3. Magic Johnson, LA Lakers Age: 20 years and 173 days (1980) © © Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

4. Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Age: 20 years and 266 days (1997) © (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)

5. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Age: 20 years and 244 days (2021) © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

6. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Age: 20 years and 276 days (1982) © (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

7. Eddie Johnson, Atlanta Age: 20 years and 278 days (1980) © (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

8. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Age: 20 years and 331 days (2013) Age: 20 years and 331 days (2013) more © © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

9. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Age: 20 years and 342 days (2014) © (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

10. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Age: 20 years and 352 days (1993) © Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

11. John Drew, Atlanta Age: 21 years and 126 days (1976) © (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

12. Derrick Rose, Chicago Age: 21 years and 133 days (2010) © JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

13. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Age: 21 years and 138 days (2010) © (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

14. Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers Age: 21 years and 180 days (2000) © (Photo by ANDY KUNO/AFP via Getty Images)