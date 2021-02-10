Who has the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of each franchise?

Few highlights in all of sports can match the intensity and excitement of a game-winning buzzer-beater in the NBA.

Who among us hasn’t counted down an imaginary clock in our backyard and let a game-winning jumper fly when we were kids?

Players’ legacies can change based on the magnitude of the game-winning buzzer-beaters they knock down – hit one in the playoffs? You’re automatically a team legend.

Do it more than once? Your jersey might be hanging in the rafters of the arena you called home one day.

Below, we present the player with the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of each franchise.

76ers Andre Iguodala tied with Dolph Schayes (3)

Blazers Damian Lillard (3)

Bucks Sidney Moncrief (3)

Bulls Michael Jordan (8)

Cavaliers LeBron James (6)

Celtics Paul Pierce (6)

Clippers Blake Griffin (2)

Grizzlies Rudy Gay (3)

Hawks Cliff Hagan (4)

Heat Dwyane Wade (5)

Hornets Kemba Walker tied with Kurt Rambis (2)

Jazz John Stockton (4)

Kings Buddy Hield tied with Kevin Martin, Reggie Theus, Arnie Johnson and Jack Coleman (2)

Knicks Carl Braun (4)

Lakers Kobe Bryant (8)

Magic Tobias Harris (3)

Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki (3)

Nets Joe Johnson (5)

Nuggets Carmelo Anthony tied with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (2)

Pacers Reggie Miller tied with Rik Smits and Chuck Person (2)

Pelicans Anthony Davis tied with Desmond Mason, David West, James Posey, Rasual Butler, Chris Paul, Peja Stojakovic, Jamaal Magloire, Jamal Mashburn, Robert Traylor and David Wesley (1)

Pistons Bill Laimbeer (4)

Raptors Vince Carter (2)

Rockets Moochie Norris tied with Hakeem Olajuwon (3)

Spurs Tim Duncan (3)

Suns Devin Booker tied with Walter Davis (3)

Thunder Kevin Durant (3)

Warriors Rick Barry (3)