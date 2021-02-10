Who has the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of each franchise?
By HoopsHype staff |
February 10, 2021
Few highlights in all of sports can match the intensity and excitement of a game-winning buzzer-beater in the NBA.
Who among us hasn’t counted down an imaginary clock in our backyard and let a game-winning jumper fly when we were kids?
Players’ legacies can change based on the magnitude of the game-winning buzzer-beaters they knock down – hit one in the playoffs? You’re automatically a team legend.
Do it more than once? Your jersey might be hanging in the rafters of the arena you called home one day.
Below, we present the player with the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of each franchise.
76ers
Andre Iguodala tied with Dolph Schayes (3)
Blazers
Bucks
Bulls
Cavaliers
Celtics
Clippers
Grizzlies
Hawks
Heat
Hornets
Kemba Walker tied with Kurt Rambis (2)
Jazz
Kings
Buddy Hield tied with Kevin Martin, Reggie Theus, Arnie Johnson and Jack Coleman (2)
Knicks
Lakers
Magic
Mavericks
Nets
Nuggets
Carmelo Anthony tied with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (2)
Pacers
Reggie Miller tied with Rik Smits and Chuck Person (2)
Pelicans
Anthony Davis tied with Desmond Mason, David West, James Posey, Rasual Butler, Chris Paul, Peja Stojakovic, Jamaal Magloire, Jamal Mashburn, Robert Traylor and David Wesley (1)
Pistons
Raptors
Rockets
Moochie Norris tied with Hakeem Olajuwon (3)
Spurs
Suns
Devin Booker tied with Walter Davis (3)
Thunder
Warriors
Wizards
