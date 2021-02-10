USA Today Sports

Who has the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of each franchise?

Who has the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of each franchise?

Gallery

Who has the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of each franchise?

February 10, 2021- by

By |

Few highlights in all of sports can match the intensity and excitement of a game-winning buzzer-beater in the NBA.

Who among us hasn’t counted down an imaginary clock in our backyard and let a game-winning jumper fly when we were kids?

Players’ legacies can change based on the magnitude of the game-winning buzzer-beaters they knock down – hit one in the playoffs? You’re automatically a team legend.

Do it more than once? Your jersey might be hanging in the rafters of the arena you called home one day.

Below, we present the player with the most game-winning buzzer-beaters in the history of each franchise.

, , , Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home