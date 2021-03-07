Michael Jordan remains the worst player ever at the three-point contest

Even the GOAT had weaknesses.

Michael Jordan only took part in one three-point contest in his career (thankfully), and to this day, he remains the worst performer in the competition’s history.

At 16.67 percent, Jordan’s 5-for-30 showing in the 1990 three-point contest gives him the worst percentage of points ever in that competition.

Jordan is far from the only superstar to perform poorly in the three-point contest, however.

Clyde Drexler, for example, is tied for the fourth-worst player in three-point contest history (26.67 percent), Paul George is tied for the seventh-worst (26.69 percent) and Allen Iverson is the 14th-worst (33.33 percent).

Below, check out the ranking of worst players in three-point contest history based on the share of points relative to max possible amount.

1. Michael Jordan: 16.67 percent (5 out of 30) Took part in 1990

2. Vladimir Radmanovic: 20.0 percent (6 out of 30) Took part in 2005

3. Antoine Walker: 23.33 percent (7 out of 30) Took part in 2003

4. Clyde Drexler: 26.67 percent (8 out of 30) Took part in 1991

4. Sam Perkins: 26.67 percent (8 out of 30) Took part in 1997

4. Steve Smith: 26.67 percent (8 out of 30) Took part in 2002

7. Paul George: 29.69 percent (19 out of 64) Took part in 2013 and 2018

7. Joe Johnson: 29.69 percent (19 out of 64) Took part in 2005 and 2014

9. Rimas Kurtinaitis: 30.0 percent (9 out of 30) Took part in 1989

9. Norm Nixon: 30.0 percent (9 out of 30) Took part in 1986

9. Bob Sura: 30.0 percent (9 out of 30) Took part in 2000

12. BJ Armstrong: 31.67 percent (19 out of 60) Took part in 1993 and 1994

12. Dan Majerle: 31.67 percent (19 out of 60) Took part in 1993 and 1995

14. Allen Iverson: 33.33 percent (10 out of 30) Took part in 2000

14. Bryon Russell: 33.33 percent (10 out of 30) Took part in 2001

16. Kyle Lowry: 34.31 percent (35 out of 102) Took part in 2016 and 2017

17. Drazen Petrovic: 35.0 percent (21 out of 60) Took part in 1992

18. CJ McCollum: 35.29 percent (24 out of 68) Took part in 2016 and 2017

18. Khris Middleton: 35.29 percent (24 out of 68) Took part in 2016 and 2019