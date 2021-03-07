Michael Jordan remains the worst player ever at the three-point contest

Michael Jordan only took part in one three-point contest in his career (thankfully), and to this day, he remains the worst performer in the competition’s history.
At 16.67 percent, Jordan’s 5-for-30 showing in the 1990 three-point contest gives him the worst percentage of points ever in that competition.
Jordan is far from the only superstar to perform poorly in the three-point contest, however.
Clyde Drexler, for example, is tied for the fourth-worst player in three-point contest history (26.67 percent), Paul George is tied for the seventh-worst (26.69 percent) and Allen Iverson is the 14th-worst (33.33 percent).
Below, check out the ranking of worst players in three-point contest history based on the share of points relative to max possible amount.
1. Michael Jordan: 16.67 percent (5 out of 30)
Took part in 1990
2. Vladimir Radmanovic: 20.0 percent (6 out of 30)