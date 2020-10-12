The youngest players to win an NBA title

Often times, NBA teams with championship expectations litter their rotations and starting lineups with veteran pieces who have playoff experience, as those are the types of players who know what it takes to succeed in the postseason.
There are, of course, exceptions to that rule.
Some young players in the Association figure things out quickly and manage to play some of their best basketball when the stakes get higher come playoff time.
Below, we present the youngest players in league history to win an NBA title. Some had more focal roles than others, but even so, an impressive accomplishment for the following guys.