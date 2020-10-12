The youngest players to win an NBA title

Often times, NBA teams with championship expectations litter their rotations and starting lineups with veteran pieces who have playoff experience, as those are the types of players who know what it takes to succeed in the postseason.

There are, of course, exceptions to that rule.

Some young players in the Association figure things out quickly and manage to play some of their best basketball when the stakes get higher come playoff time.

Below, we present the youngest players in league history to win an NBA title. Some had more focal roles than others, but even so, an impressive accomplishment for the following guys.

1. Darko Milicic, Detroit Age: 18 years and 361 days (2004)

2. Talen Horton-Tucker, LA Lakers Age: 19 years and 321 days (2020)

3. Magic Johnson, LA Lakers Age: 20 years and 276 days (1980)

4. Tony Parker, San Antonio Age: 21 years and 29 days (2003)

5. Vern Mikkelsen, Minneapolis Lakers Age: 21 years and 184 days (1950)

6. Johnny Davis, Portland Age: 21 years and 277 days (1977)

7. Andrew Bynum, LA Lakers Age: 21 years and 230 days (2009)

7. Patrick McCaw, Golden State Age: 21 years and 230 days (2017)

9. Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers Age: 21 years and 301 days (2000)

10. Rick Weitzman, Boston Age: 22 years and two days (1968)

11. Carl Meinhold, Baltimore Age: 22 years and 23 days (1948)

12. Jamaal Wilkes, Golden State Age: 22 years and 23 days (1975)

13. Phil Walker, Washington Age: 22 years and 79 days (1978)

14. Rajon Rondo, Boston Age: 22 years and 116 days (2008)

15. Jim Tucker, Syracuse Age: 22 years and 120 days (1955)

16. Kevon Looney, Golden State Age: 22 years and 122 days (2018)

17. Gary Phillips, Boston Age: 22 years and 132 days (1962)

18. Tom Sanders, Boston Age: 22 years and 154 days (1961)

19. James Michael McAdoo, Golden State Age: 22 years and 163 days (2015)

20. Glen Davis, Boston Age: 22 years and 168 days (2008)

21. Jordan Farmar, LA Lakers Age: 22 years and 196 days (2009)

22. Jim Holstein, Minneapolis Age: 22 years and 198 days (1953)

23. Gene Guarilia, Boston Age: 22 years and 209 days (1960)