Zach LaVine has the worst winning percentage of any All-Star ever

In the NBA, though scoring, rebounding, defense and accolades are important, what comes first is winning, which is why fans and media members alike remember championship-level players above all others.

But sometimes, even the most talented of players get caught in circumstances that don’t allow for them to change things as much as they want to in the win-loss column.

A prime example of that isย Zach LaVine, who, despite turning into one of the best 2-guards in basketball over recent years, remains the player with the worst winning percentage of any All-Star ever.

Of course, it’s not entirely his fault, as LaVine has had to play for rebuilding and, at times, disorganized franchises in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls in his career, but it’s still a record LaVine would probably like to change over the coming campaigns.

Below, check out the All-Stars with the worst winning percentages in NBA history.

1. Zach LaVine: 31.87 percent (131-280) Career stats: 19.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 45.8 FG%

2. Shareef Abdur-Rahim: 33.13 percent (275-555) Career stats: 18.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 47.2 FG%

3. D'Angelo Russell: 34.26 percent (123-236) Career stats: 19.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5.3 apg, 42.1 FG%

4. Geoff Petrie: 35.65 percent (159-287) Career stats: 21.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 45.5 FG%

5. Bob Kauffman: 35.81 percent (188-337) Career stats: 11.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 47.7 FG%

6. Dick Garmaker: 37.20 percent (157-265) Career stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 40.3 FG%

7. Don Sunderlage: 37.50 percent (42-70) Career stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 32.6 FG%

8. Julius Randle: 37.67 percent (168-278) Career stats: 17.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.3 apg, 48.5 FG%

9. Nikola Vucevic: 37.72 percent (252-416) Career stats: 16.9 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 49.6 FG%

10. Bob Rule: 38.21 percent (154-249) Career stats: 17.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.1 FG%

11. Devin Booker: 38.39 percent (157-252) Career stats: 23.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.6 apg, 45.5 FG%

12. Tom Van Arsdale: 38.54 percent (358-571) Career stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 43.1 FG%

13. Terry Dischinger: 38.96 percent (254-398) Career stats: 13.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 50.6 FG%

14. Don Kojis: 39.29 percent (319-493) Career stats: 12.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.6 FG%

15. Johnny Green: 39.45 percent (417-640) Career stats: 11.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 49.3 FG%

16. Eddie Miles: 39.64 percent (239-364) Career stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 44.0 FG%

17. Reggie Theus: 39.67 percent (407-619) Career stats: 18.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 6.3 apg, 47.1 FG%

18. Sidney Wicks: 40.13 percent (305-455) Career stats: 16.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.2 apg, 45.9 FG%

19. Trae Young: 40.69 percent (83-121) Career stats: 24.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 8.9 apg, 43.1 FG%

20. Jayson Williams: 40.84 percent (194-281) Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 44.0 FG%

21. Don Barksdale: 41.22 percent (108-154) Career stats: 11.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 37.0 FG%

22. Dike Eddleman: 41.35 percent (110-156) Career stats: 12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 35.2 FG%

23. DeMarcus Cousins: 41.42 percent (251-355) Career stats: 20.4 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 46.0 FG%

24. Randy Smith: 41.60 percent (406-570) Career stats: 16.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.6 apg, 47.0 FG%