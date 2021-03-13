Zion Williamson is off to the fastest scoring start since Michael Jordan

By scoring 24 points on Thursday night, Zion Williamson surpassed first David Robinson and then Shaquille O’Neal in total points scored through a player’s first 60 career NBA games.

In total thus far, Williamson has played 60 games in his NBA career and scored 1,457 total points.

Why does that matter?

Well, because it means Williamson has made some history already in just his second season, becoming the player who has gotten off to the fastest scoring start through their first 60 games since Michael Jordan in 1984-85.

Besides Robinson and O’Neal, some other legends Williamson has recently surpassed in early career scoring include other all-time greats like Allen Iverson, Elgin Baylor and LeBron James, as well as some of his other modern counterparts, Joel Embiid and Blake Griffin.

Williamson now ranks ninth in points scored through a player’s 60 career games, and the list of players Williamson is trailing on the ranking includes all-time greats like Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the No. 1 player on the list, Wilt Chamberlain, so there’s nothing to be ashamed of there.

In the gallery below, you can check out the 15 fastest-scoring starts in NBA history through 60 career games.

So that’s one bit of history Williamson has already made in just Year-2, but that’s not all – Williamson also has a chance to accomplish something no other player has done, and that’s to become the first player to average at least 25.0 points per game before turning 21 years old.

Right now, according to our research, the player who has come closest to doing that is LeBron James, who put up 24.99 points per game over 186 contests as an under-21-year-old in the NBA.

Williamson currently ranks second in scoring average for a player under 21 at 24.28 points per game, but with 116 days left until he turns 21, barring he doesn’t miss any game action, that’ll give Williamson another 34 outings with the New Orleans Pelicans to average 26.3 points.

If he can do that, Williamson will become the first player ever to put up 25.0 points nightly in games that took place before turning 21 years old. For reference, in his last 15 games, Williamson is averaging 28.3 points, so it’s entirely plausible he pulls that off.

Solid start so far to the career of the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, we must say.

1. Wilt Chamberlain 2,241 points scored through first 60 NBA games (37.4 ppg)

2. Walt Bellamy 1,917 points scored through first 60 NBA games (32.0 ppg)

3. Oscar Robertson 1,824 points scored through first 60 NBA games (30.4 ppg)

4. Elvin Hayes 1,793 points scored through first 60 NBA games (29.9 ppg)

5. George Mikan 1,696 points scored through first 60 NBA games (28.3 ppg)

6. Michael Jordan 1,664 points scored through first 60 NBA games (27.7 ppg)

7. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1,611 points scored through first 60 NBA games (26.9 ppg)

8. Terry Dischinger 1,514 points scored through first 60 NBA games (25.2 ppg)

9. Zion Williamson 1,457 points scored through first 60 NBA games (24.3 ppg)

10. Sidney Wicks 1,452 points scored through first 60 NBA games (24.2 ppg)

11. Rick Barry 1,451 points scored through first 60 NBA games (24.2 ppg)

12. Bernard King 1,447 points scored through first 60 NBA games (24.1 ppg)

13. Shaquille O'Neal 1,433 points scored through first 60 NBA games (23.9 ppg)

14. David Robinson 1,432 points scored through first 60 NBA games (23.9 ppg)