Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

One of the most unique players ever… Unstoppable in the open court… Finishes at the rim like few players, usually being among the league leaders in points in the paint… Freakish length and athleticism… Great handles for his size… His wingspan and instincts make him a great defender… Still hungry to improve his game… Has made strides every year… His jumper has improved, but will not be mistaken for a shooter… Below-average free-throw shooter… A rare low-maintenance superstar.

