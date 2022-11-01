Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|F-G
|Born:
|12/06/94
|Height:
|6-11 / 2.11
|Weight:
|242 lbs. / 109.8 kg.
|Salary:
|$42,492,492
SCOUTING REPORT
One of the most unique players ever… Unstoppable in the open court… Finishes at the rim like few players, usually being among the league leaders in points in the paint… Freakish length and athleticism… Great handles for his size… His wingspan and instincts make him a great defender… Still hungry to improve his game… Has made strides every year… His jumper has improved, but will not be mistaken for a shooter… Below-average free-throw shooter… A rare low-maintenance superstar.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Finals MVP: 1 (2021)
MVP: 2 (2019, 2020)
Defensive Player of the Year: 1 (2020)
Most Improved Player: 1 (2017)
All-Star: 6 (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)
All-NBA 1st Team: 4 (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 2 (2017, 2018)
All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2014)
All-Defensive 1st Team: 4 (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2017)