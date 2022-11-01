Gordon Hayward: Scouting report and accolades

Gordon Hayward|#20
|Position:
|F
|Born:
|03/23/90
|Height:
|6-7 / 2.01
|Weight:
|207 lbs. / 93.9 kg.
|Salary:
|$30,075,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Never fully regained his old form following the brutal leg injury he suffered… Do-everything wing who can score, rebound and create for others… Just a decent outside shooter, who is usually more effective from the mid-range area… Has trouble staying healthy.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 1 (2017)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 211 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-6.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-8
Standing reach: 8-foot-7
Hand width: 9.25 inches
Hand length: 8.5 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-7.75