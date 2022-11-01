Gordon Hayward: Scouting report and accolades

Gordon Hayward|#20
Position: F
Born: 03/23/90
Height: 6-7 / 2.01
Weight: 207 lbs. / 93.9 kg.
Salary: $30,075,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Never fully regained his old form following the brutal leg injury he suffered… Do-everything wing who can score, rebound and create for others… Just a decent outside shooter, who is usually more effective from the mid-range area… Has trouble staying healthy.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 1 (2017)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 211 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-6.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-8

Standing reach: 8-foot-7

Hand width: 9.25 inches

Hand length: 8.5 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-7.75

