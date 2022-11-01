Harrison Barnes: Scouting report and accolades

Harrison Barnes|#40
Position: F
Born: 05/30/92
Height: 6-8 / 2.03
Weight: 210 lbs. / 95.3 kg.
Salary: $18,352,273

SCOUTING REPORT

Can play both forward spots… Fine offensive player… Efficient spot-up shooter… Not so good finishing around the rim… Active defender… Could really thrive as a role player on a contending team.

ACCOLADES

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2013)

Olympic gold: 1 (2016)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 227.8 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7

Height with shoes: 6-foot-8

Standing reach: 8-foot-5.5

Hand width: 8.5 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-11.25

