Harrison Barnes: Scouting report and accolades

Harrison Barnes|#40
|Position:
|F
|Born:
|05/30/92
|Height:
|6-8 / 2.03
|Weight:
|210 lbs. / 95.3 kg.
|Salary:
|$18,352,273
SCOUTING REPORT
Can play both forward spots… Fine offensive player… Efficient spot-up shooter… Not so good finishing around the rim… Active defender… Could really thrive as a role player on a contending team.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2013)
Olympic gold: 1 (2016)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 227.8 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-7
Height with shoes: 6-foot-8
Standing reach: 8-foot-5.5
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Hand length: 9 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-11.25