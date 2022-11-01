Hassan Whiteside: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Elite rim-protector and rebounder… Impact to winning is questionable… Has put up nice numbers in the past, but is known to chase stats… Good finisher near the basket… Playmaking is poor… Once he catches the ball, he usually doesn’t give it back… Maturity issues in the past to a large extent.

