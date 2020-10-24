Houston Rockets TV ratings

Take a look at the Rockets TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.
REGULAR SEASON
Average audience: 1.73 million (13.17 percent less than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 1.07 (10.97 percent less than in 2018-19)
PLAYOFFS
Average audience: 2.92 million (43.37 percent less than in 2018-19)
Average rating: 1.71 (46.63 percent less than in 2018-19)
NATIONAL TV GAMES
1. Houston vs. Golden State: 6.55 million (3.22 rating)
December 25, 2019 on ABC / Regular season
2. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 5.43 million (2.87 rating)
September 06, 2020 on ABC / Second Round, Game 2
50.35 percent more than in 2018-19
3. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 4.65 million (2.75 rating)
September 08, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3
35.67 percent less than in 2018-19
4. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 4.11 million (2.41 rating)
September 02, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 7
35.21 percent less than in 2018-19
5. Houston vs. LA Lakers: 3.90 million (2.04 rating)
September 04, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 1
7.09 percent more than in 2018-19
6. Houston vs. LA Lakers: 3.72 million (1.94 rating)
September 12, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 5
22.84 percent less than in 2018-19
7. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 2.92 million (1.85 rating)
January 18, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
8. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 2.50 million (1.44 rating)
September 10, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 4
32.83 percent less than in 2018-19
9. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 2.44 million (1.54 rating)
August 02, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
10. Houston vs. Boston: 2.35 million (1.47 rating)
February 29, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
11. Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 2.34 million (1.68 rating)
August 31, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 6
36.90 percent less than in 2018-19
12. Houston vs. LA Lakers: 2.26 million (1.43 rating)
February 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
13. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 2.14 million (1.27 rating)
August 29, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 5
36.52 percent less than in 2018-19
14. New Orleans vs. Houston: 1.99 million (1.24 rating)
February 02, 2020 on ABC / Regular season
15. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 1.98 million (1.3 rating)
August 18, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 1
9.41 percent more than in 2018-19
16. Milwaukee vs. Houston: 1.94 million (1.2 rating)
October 24, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
17. Houston vs. LA Clippers: 1.88 million (1.25 rating)
December 19, 2019 on TNT / Regular season
18. Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 1.76 million (1.1 rating)
August 22, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 3
29.18 percent less than in 2018-19
19. Houston vs. Dallas: 1.72 million (1.1 rating)
July 31, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
20. LA Lakers vs. Houston: 1.70 million (1.06 rating)
August 06, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
21. Houston vs. Trail Blazers: 1.56 million (0.99 rating)
August 04, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
22. LA Clippers vs. Houston: 1.53 million (1.01 rating)
March 05, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
23. Dallas vs. Houston: 1.52 million (0.92 rating)
January 31, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
24. Houston vs. Brooklyn: 1.42 million (0.94 rating)
November 01, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season
25. Oklahoma City vs. Houston: 1.32 million (0.95 rating)
August 20, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 2
273.58 percent more than in 2018-19
26. Houston vs. Oklahoma City: 1.19 million (0.82 rating)
August 24, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 4
57.81 percent less than in 2018-19
27. Houston vs. Trail Blazers: 1.15 million (0.77 rating)
January 29, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
28. Trail Blazers vs. Houston: 1.13 million (0.78 rating)
January 15, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
29. Philadelphia vs. Houston: 1.04 million (0.6 rating)
August 14, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
30. Houston vs. Golden State: 1.03 million (0.68 rating)
February 20, 2020 on TNT / Regular season
31. Memphis vs. Houston: 0.94 million (0.64 rating)
February 26, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season
32. Utah vs. Houston: 0.36 million (0.23 rating)
February 09, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season
33. Houston vs. Utah: 0.32 million (0.49 rating)
January 27, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season
34. Houston vs. Memphis: 0.30 million (0.2 rating)
January 14, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season