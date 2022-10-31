Isaiah Thomas: Scouting report and accolades

Position: G
Born: 02/07/89
Height: 5-9 / 1.75
Weight: 185 lbs. / 83.9 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

At his best, he was a super quick and almost unstoppable scorer… Made up for lack of size with tremendous offensive skill and determination,,, Mentally strong… Injuries have seriously hurt his scoring ability… Usually the weakest link defensively for obvious reasons… Needs to play in a perfect situation to be effective

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 2 (2016, 2017)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2017)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2012)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 186 LBS

Height without shoes: 5-foot-8.75

Height with shoes: 5-foot-10.25

Standing reach: 7-foot-7.5

Hand width: 9 inches

Hand length: 8.25 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-1.75

