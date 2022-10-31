Isaiah Thomas: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

At his best, he was a super quick and almost unstoppable scorer… Made up for lack of size with tremendous offensive skill and determination,,, Mentally strong… Injuries have seriously hurt his scoring ability… Usually the weakest link defensively for obvious reasons… Needs to play in a perfect situation to be effective

