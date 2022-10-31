Isaiah Thomas: Scouting report and accolades

Isaiah Thomas|
|Position:
|G
|Born:
|02/07/89
|Height:
|5-9 / 1.75
|Weight:
|185 lbs. / 83.9 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
At his best, he was a super quick and almost unstoppable scorer… Made up for lack of size with tremendous offensive skill and determination,,, Mentally strong… Injuries have seriously hurt his scoring ability… Usually the weakest link defensively for obvious reasons… Needs to play in a perfect situation to be effective
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 2 (2016, 2017)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2017)
All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2012)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 186 LBS
Height without shoes: 5-foot-8.75
Height with shoes: 5-foot-10.25
Standing reach: 7-foot-7.5
Hand width: 9 inches
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-1.75