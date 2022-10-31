James Harden: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|G
|Born:
|08/26/89
|Height:
|6-5 / 1.96
|Weight:
|220 lbs. / 99.8 kg.
|Salary:
|$33,000,000
SCOUTING REPORT
One of the best bucket-getters in NBA history… Virtually unstoppable when he drives unless you foul him… Gets to the free-throw line like few others… Can shoot over any defense… Step-back three is a killer… Great passing ability to find open shooters… Won’t ever settle for a mid-range shoot… Great instincts reading opponents ball movement… Not a great playoff performer relative to regular season… Stamina is not always great when it matters the most… Turnover prone… He needs high-usage volume to be effective.
ACCOLADES
MVP: 1 (2018)
Sixth Man of the Year: 1 (2012)
All-Star: 10 (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)
All-NBA 1st Team: 6 (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2013)
All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2010)
Olympic gold: 1 (2012)
World Cup gold: 1 (2014)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 222 LBS
Standing reach: 8-foot-7.5
Height without shoes: 6-foot-4
Height with shoes: 6-foot-5.25
Wingspan: 6-foot-10.75