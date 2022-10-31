James Harden: Scouting report and accolades

James Harden|#1
Position: G
Born: 08/26/89
Height: 6-5 / 1.96
Weight: 220 lbs. / 99.8 kg.
Salary: $33,000,000

SCOUTING REPORT

One of the best bucket-getters in NBA history… Virtually unstoppable when he drives unless you foul him… Gets to the free-throw line like few others… Can shoot over any defense… Step-back three is a killer… Great passing ability to find open shooters… Won’t ever settle for a mid-range shoot… Great instincts reading opponents ball movement… Not a great playoff performer relative to regular season… Stamina is not always great when it matters the most… Turnover prone… He needs high-usage volume to be effective.

ACCOLADES

MVP: 1 (2018)

Sixth Man of the Year: 1 (2012)

All-Star: 10 (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

All-NBA 1st Team: 6 (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2013)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2010)

Olympic gold: 1 (2012)

World Cup gold: 1 (2014)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 222 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-7.5

Height without shoes: 6-foot-4

Height with shoes: 6-foot-5.25

Wingspan: 6-foot-10.75

