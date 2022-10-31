James Harden: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

One of the best bucket-getters in NBA history… Virtually unstoppable when he drives unless you foul him… Gets to the free-throw line like few others… Can shoot over any defense… Step-back three is a killer… Great passing ability to find open shooters… Won’t ever settle for a mid-range shoot… Great instincts reading opponents ball movement… Not a great playoff performer relative to regular season… Stamina is not always great when it matters the most… Turnover prone… He needs high-usage volume to be effective.

