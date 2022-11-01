Jimmy Butler: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Two-way player with a lot of competitive fire… Works really hard on the floor, which fits Miami’s culture… In-your-face leader not afraid to call anyone out… Really fills the stat sheet… Can get you a bucket when the game is on the line… Has supreme confidence in his abilities… Not a threat from beyond the arc… Interesting to see how he will evolve game as he gets older.

