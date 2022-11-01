Jimmy Butler: Scouting report and accolades

Jimmy Butler|#22
Position: G
Born: 09/14/89
Height: 6-7 / 2.01
Weight: 220 lbs. / 99.8 kg.
Salary: $37,653,300

SCOUTING REPORT

Two-way player with a lot of competitive fire… Works really hard on the floor, which fits Miami’s culture… In-your-face leader not afraid to call anyone out… Really fills the stat sheet… Can get you a bucket when the game is on the line… Has supreme confidence in his abilities… Not a threat from beyond the arc… Interesting to see how he will evolve game as he gets older.

ACCOLADES

Most Improved Player: 1 (2015)

All-Star: 6 (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 4 (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 5 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021)

Olympic gold: 1 (2016)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 222.2 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-6

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.75

Standing reach: 8-foot-5.5

Hand width: 9 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-7.5

