Jimmy Butler: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|G
|Born:
|09/14/89
|Height:
|6-7 / 2.01
|Weight:
|220 lbs. / 99.8 kg.
|Salary:
|$37,653,300
SCOUTING REPORT
Two-way player with a lot of competitive fire… Works really hard on the floor, which fits Miami’s culture… In-your-face leader not afraid to call anyone out… Really fills the stat sheet… Can get you a bucket when the game is on the line… Has supreme confidence in his abilities… Not a threat from beyond the arc… Interesting to see how he will evolve game as he gets older.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Most Improved Player: 1 (2015)
All-Star: 6 (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 4 (2017, 2018, 2020, 2021)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 5 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021)
Olympic gold: 1 (2016)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 222.2 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-6
Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.75
Standing reach: 8-foot-5.5
Hand width: 9 inches
Hand length: 9 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-7.5