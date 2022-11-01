Joel Embiid: Scouting report and accolades

Joel Embiid|#21
|Position:
|C
|Born:
|03/16/94
|Height:
|7-0 / 2.13
|Weight:
|250 lbs. / 113.4 kg.
|Salary:
|$33,616,770
SCOUTING REPORT
A bully in the middle… At his best, the most dominant big man in the NBA… Excellent combination of size, strength, mobility, and skill… Intimidating defender… Typically not in top-notch shape… Stamina and health are issues with him.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 5 (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 4 (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2017)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 3 (2018, 2019, 2021)