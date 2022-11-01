Joel Embiid: Scouting report and accolades

Joel Embiid|#21
Position: C
Born: 03/16/94
Height: 7-0 / 2.13
Weight: 250 lbs. / 113.4 kg.
Salary: $33,616,770

SCOUTING REPORT

A bully in the middle… At his best, the most dominant big man in the NBA… Excellent combination of size, strength, mobility, and skill… Intimidating defender… Typically not in top-notch shape… Stamina and health are issues with him.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 5 (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 4 (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2017)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 3 (2018, 2019, 2021)

