John Wall: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|G
|Born:
|09/06/90
|Height:
|6-4 / 1.93
|Weight:
|195 lbs. / 88.5 kg.
|Salary:
|$6,479,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Supreme talent… Was one of the fastest players and one of the best defensive point guards in the league when healthy… Truly a one-man fast break… Not that good in half-court sets… Took way too many long twos, although he was cutting down on those recently… To what extent the loss of explosiveness will hurt his game remains to be seen.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 5 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2017)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2011)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2015)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 195.6 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-2.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-4
Standing reach: 8-foot-5.5
Hand width: 9.5 inches
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-9.25