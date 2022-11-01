Jrue Holiday: Scouting report and accolades

Jrue Holiday|#11
|Position:
|G
|Born:
|06/12/90
|Height:
|6-3 / 1.91
|Weight:
|180 lbs. / 81.6 kg.
|Salary:
|$33,665,040
SCOUTING REPORT
One of the most versatile defenders in the league… Almost impossible to post up in mismatch situations… Competent leader on the court… Great passing abilites… Better rebounder than his height suggests… Shaky three-point shot… Can play both guard spots.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 1 (2013)
All-Defensive 1st Team: 2 (2018, 2021)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 2 (2019, 2022)
Olympic gold: 1 (2020)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 199 LBS
Standing reach: 8-foot-4.5
Height without shoes: 6-foot-3.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-4.25
Wingspan: 6-foot-7