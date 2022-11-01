Karl-Anthony Towns: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

One of the most talented big men in league history… Can hit threes at an elite rate… Able to use his high skill level to post up, score on the perimeter and create good looks for teammates… Well above-average rebounder… His shortcomings are defensively, where he doesn’t make a very big impact on most nights… Struggles against undersized players around the post… Has tendency to foul too much and cost his team.

