Kawhi Leonard: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|F
|Born:
|06/29/91
|Height:
|6-7 / 2.01
|Weight:
|225 lbs. / 102.1 kg.
|Salary:
|$42,492,492
SCOUTING REPORT
All he does is win… Actually has the best winning percentage in NBA history… Cold-blooded, never loses his composure… Can keep mid-range shot alive in the NBA… Perfect combination of skill and power driving to the rim… All-around defender… Court vision keeps improving… Saves his best for the playoffs… Not exactly a vocal leader… His defense has relaxed a bit in the last few years.
ACCOLADES
Finals MVP: 2 (2014, 2019)
Defensive Player of the Year: 2 (2014, 2015)
All-Star: 5 (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021)
All-NBA 1st Team: 3 (2016, 2017, 2021)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 2 (2019, 2020)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2012)
All-Defensive 1st Team: 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 4 (2014, 2019, 2021, 2022)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 227.4 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-6
Height with shoes: 6-foot-7
Standing reach: 8-foot-10
Hand width: 11.25 inches
Hand length: 9.75 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-3