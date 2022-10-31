Kawhi Leonard: Scouting report and accolades

Kawhi Leonard: Scouting report and accolades

Kawhi Leonard|#2
Position: F
Born: 06/29/91
Height: 6-7 / 2.01
Weight: 225 lbs. / 102.1 kg.
Salary: $42,492,492

SCOUTING REPORT

All he does is win… Actually has the best winning percentage in NBA history… Cold-blooded, never loses his composure… Can keep mid-range shot alive in the NBA… Perfect combination of skill and power driving to the rim… All-around defender… Court vision keeps improving… Saves his best for the playoffs… Not exactly a vocal leader… His defense has relaxed a bit in the last few years.

ACCOLADES

Finals MVP: 2 (2014, 2019)

Defensive Player of the Year: 2 (2014, 2015)

All-Star: 5 (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021)

All-NBA 1st Team: 3 (2016, 2017, 2021)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 2 (2019, 2020)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2012)

All-Defensive 1st Team: 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 4 (2014, 2019, 2021, 2022)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 227.4 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-6

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7

Standing reach: 8-foot-10

Hand width: 11.25 inches

Hand length: 9.75 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-3

