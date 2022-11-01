Kemba Walker: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|G
|Born:
|05/08/90
|Height:
|6-0 / 1.83
|Weight:
|172 lbs. / 78 kg.
|Salary:
|$9,165,471
SCOUTING REPORT
More of a scorer than a playmaker… Really good at creating space for himself… Super quick… Helped himself a lot by expanding his range and improving his shot selection through the years… Great handles… Among the best free-throw shooters in the league every year… Has lost a step following injury… Injuries have zapped his first step… No longer starter material.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 4 (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2019)
NCAA titles: 1 (2011)
NCAA Final Four MVP: 1 (2011)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 184 LBS
Height without shoes: 5-foot-11.5
Height with shoes: 6-foot-1
Standing reach: 7-foot-7.5
Hand width: 9 inches
Hand length: 8 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-3.5