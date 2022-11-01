Kemba Walker: Scouting report and accolades

Kemba Walker|#8
Position: G
Born: 05/08/90
Height: 6-0 / 1.83
Weight: 172 lbs. / 78 kg.
Salary: $9,165,471

SCOUTING REPORT

More of a scorer than a playmaker… Really good at creating space for himself… Super quick… Helped himself a lot by expanding his range and improving his shot selection through the years… Great handles… Among the best free-throw shooters in the league every year… Has lost a step following injury… Injuries have zapped his first step… No longer starter material.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 4 (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2019)

NCAA titles: 1 (2011)

NCAA Final Four MVP: 1 (2011)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 184 LBS

Height without shoes: 5-foot-11.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-1

Standing reach: 7-foot-7.5

Hand width: 9 inches

Hand length: 8 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-3.5

