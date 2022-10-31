Kevin Durant: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|F
|Born:
|09/29/88
|Height:
|6-10 / 2.08
|Weight:
|230 lbs. / 104.3 kg.
|Salary:
|$44,119,845
SCOUTING REPORT
Arguably the best shot creator ever for his size… Makes scoring look easy… Excellent agility and body control… Almost unstoppable in fast-break situations… Elite spot-up three-point shooter… Active defender… Great wingspan and timing protecting the rim… Can have some tunnel vision when attacking the rim.
ACCOLADES
Finals MVP: 2 (2017, 2018)
MVP: 1 (2014)
Rookie of the Year: 1 (2008)
All-Star: 12 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)
All-NBA 1st Team: 6 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 4 (2016, 2017, 2019, 2022)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2008)
Olympic gold: 3 (2012, 2016, 2020)
World Cup gold: 1 (2010)
World Cup MVP: 1 (2010)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 215 LBS
Standing reach: 9-foot-2
Height without shoes: 6-foot-9
Height with shoes: 6-foot-10.25
Wingspan: 7-foot-4.75