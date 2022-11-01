Kevin Love: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Was the gold standard of a stretch four in modern NBA… More of a five now… Can spread the floor while still being effective in the paint… Great instincts and timing to get rebounds… Lacks physicality to protect the rim… Best used now in spurts off the bench to hide defensive flaws.

