Klay Thompson: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|G
|Born:
|02/08/90
|Height:
|6-6 / 1.98
|Weight:
|205 lbs. / 93 kg.
|Salary:
|$40,600,080
SCOUTING REPORT
Might be the second-best shooter ever… Can hit shots from anywhere on the floor… Catch-and-shoot extraordinaire, he doesn’t need the ball in his hands much to create damage… Capable of torrid streaks… Among the best perimeter defenders basketball has seen lately… Truly a two-way player… Very good motor… Not much of a shot creator… We’ll probably never know how good he’s as a No. 1 option, but what a devastating player as a sidekick… Gradually returning to pre-injury form.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 5 (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 2 (2015, 2016)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2012)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2019)
Olympic gold: 1 (2016)
World Cup gold: 1 (2014)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 205.6 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-5.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.25
Standing reach: 8-foot-7.5
Hand width: 9.25 inches
Hand length: 8.75 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-9