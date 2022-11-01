Klay Thompson: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Might be the second-best shooter ever… Can hit shots from anywhere on the floor… Catch-and-shoot extraordinaire, he doesn’t need the ball in his hands much to create damage… Capable of torrid streaks… Among the best perimeter defenders basketball has seen lately… Truly a two-way player… Very good motor… Not much of a shot creator… We’ll probably never know how good he’s as a No. 1 option, but what a devastating player as a sidekick… Gradually returning to pre-injury form.

