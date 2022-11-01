Kristaps Porzingis: Scouting report and accolades

Kristaps Porzingis|#6
Position: F-C
Born: 08/02/95
Height: 7-3 / 2.21
Weight: 220 lbs. / 99.8 kg.
Salary: $33,833,400

SCOUTING REPORT

The original unicorn… A quick 7-foot-3 giant who can spread the court… His jumper is a beauty… He can reliably shoot threes from way deep… Great moves in the paint… Good instincts protecting the rim… Struggles against physical opponents defensively… Not that good of a post-up player for his size… Not a good passer… Naturally injury prone due to his size.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 1 (2018)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2016)

