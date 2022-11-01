Kristaps Porzingis: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

The original unicorn… A quick 7-foot-3 giant who can spread the court… His jumper is a beauty… He can reliably shoot threes from way deep… Great moves in the paint… Good instincts protecting the rim… Struggles against physical opponents defensively… Not that good of a post-up player for his size… Not a good passer… Naturally injury prone due to his size.

