Kyle Lowry: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Tenacious player on both ends of the floor with a major tendency to make winning plays… Solid outside shooter who can get to the basket and finish among the trees effectively… Super confident floor general who can run an offense and set up teammates for easy looks… Great leader… Gets into opponents defensively and makes their lives difficult… Gets lots of charges… His style of play causes different injuries… Was typically underwhelming in the playoffs, but that changed in 2019.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com