Kyrie Irving: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Best handles in the league… Impossible to defend when he’s in the zone… Can deliver in high-pressure situations… Reliable pull-up shooter from deep… Solid defender if focused… Injury prone since college year… Immense talent, but high maintenance too… Seems to value himself more than being a team player.

